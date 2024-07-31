Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. is joined by national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman, Caleb Jones of AuburnSports.com and Jack Knowlton of TideIllustrated.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION. MORE FACT OR FICTION: Kaliq Lockett should be a top-five receiver

1. Alabama will finish with a higher-ranked signing class than Auburn.

Keelon Russell

2. Auburn's recruiting hot streak to end July will carry into August.

Deuce Knight (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Jones: FACT. Auburn could be on the verge of adding some more names and making some serious noise as a top-five recruiting class. Hugh Freeze has done an outstanding job prioritizing in-state prospects in both the 2025 and 2026 class. I expect that to continue into August. Garcia: FICTION. Only in numerical comparison. There's little chance August is as fruitful for Auburn. It just racked up seven verbal commitments over the last week of July, so it won't be easy to challenge those numbers in early August. But there's little doubt the momentum will slow down to a stop. In-state edge Jared Smith comes off the board on Aug. 3 and the Tigers are heavily favored going into that public decision. Auburn will also continue to work on trying to flip a high-profile quarterback currently committed elsewhere, such as Deuce Knight, who was back on the Plains over the weekend. Other flip candidates remain in the mix along with others, though most in that group don't have clear commitment or final decision timelines.

3. The recruitment of Rivals250 defensive lineman Antonio Coleman is over.

Antonio Coleman (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)