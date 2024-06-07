TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s offensive line is taking shape — both figuratively and literally.

The Crimson Tide still has a few things to sort out when it comes to next year’s front five. However, first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer is confident he’ll have the necessary protection to implement his offense this fall.

This offseason has been a roller coaster ride for Alabama’s offensive line. The Tide lost a pair of starters from last year’s unit, as right tackle J.C. Latham left for the NFL while center Seth McLaughlin transferred to Ohio State. The list of starting departures temporarily rose to three after Kadyn Proctor elected to transfer back home to Iowa following Nick Saban’s retirement in January. However, the left tackle made a U-turn back to Tuscaloosa and rejoined the Crimson Tide in the spring transfer window.

Proctor isn’t the only current Alabama lineman to undergo some transitional drama this offseason. After following DeBoer to Tuscaloosa in January, Washington transfer center Parker Brailsford sat out the majority of spring camp due to non-football-related reasons. Now back working with the team, Brailsford is one of several Tide linemen looking to reshape themselves to balance the demands of DeBoer’s offense with the rigors of SEC play.

During an exclusive interview with Tide Illustrated, DeBoer discussed those topics while expressing optimism toward his offensive line moving forward.