TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the first time since 2007, the Iron Bowl will feature two teams with multiple losses. Saturday’s matchup between No. 7 Alabama (9-2, 5-2 in the SEC) and Auburn (5-6, 2-5) won’t carry the implications it has in recent years. However, the rivalry still includes a bit of intrigue.

Alabama has a slim chance of making the College Football Playoff but should comfortably lock up a New Year’s Six bowl bid with a win. The Crimson Tide will also bid farewell to several of its stars as it honors 17 seniors while draft-eligible juniors such as Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and Jahmyr Gibbs will likely be playing their final games inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

A rejuvenated Auburn team is playing inspired football under interim head coach Cadillac Williams but is still one win away from bowl eligibility. The Tigers are three-touchdown underdogs in the matchup as they look to secure their first road victory over the Crimson Tide since 2010.

Here’s a look at a few key matchups heading into the game.