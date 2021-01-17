Alabama Roster Management





Despite losing the Doak Walker Award winner Najee Harris who rushed for 1,466-yards and 26 touchdowns in 2020, the Alabama backfield will re-load once again in 2021. Senior Brian Robinson who has played in a total of 52-games at Alabama does have the option to return for the 2021 season under the NCAA blanket wavier rule, but has not made an announcement on whether or not he’ll return to take advantage of the NCAA’s 2020 ruling.

If Robinson does return, the backfield will return their only veteran who rushed for 483-yards with six touchdowns in 2020. The Crimson Tide could also return sophomore Keilan Robinson who did not see time in 2020 for undisclosed reasons. Keilan Robinson rushed for 245-yards as a freshman in 2019 and was referred to as having “the juice” by Head Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban.

The Crimson Tide also returns Trey Sanders who rushed for 134-yards off 34 carries before being involved in a car accident which ended his 2020 season. Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams who each saw limited playing time in 2020 will each return being listed as freshmen once again because of the NCAA blanket wavier rule, Kyle Edwards also returns as a freshman, and don’t forget about Carmar Wheaton, the five-star running back out of Texas who while committed, has not yet signed with the Tide.

Three Things we know

1. Brian Robinson has not officially announced whether he is coming back or not. Robinson has until March 1 to inform the University of Alabama and the NFL.

2. Alabama will have a new running back coach in 2021 with Charles Huff expected to be named the head coach at Marshall.

3. Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, and Kyle Edwards will all be listed as freshmen in 2021 because of the NCAA blanket wavier rule.

Three biggest questions

1. Will Keilan Robinson be back?

2. Healthy status of Trey Sanders?

3. Will Five-star Camar Wheaton sign?