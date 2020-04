Today on BamaInsider.com, Kyle Henderson examines the Alabama Crimson Tide's offensive line for the 2020 season. With three seniors leading the way along with rising 6-foot-7, 360 pound sophomore Evan Neal moving to the tackle position, the Crimson Tide's projected starting five will once again be among the best in the nation.

Watch the video below for more

