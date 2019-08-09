While it's yet to be determined how Alabama will spread out the ball amongst the talented trio, here’s a better look at what each player brings to the unit.

Even after losing Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs to the NFL, the Crimson Tide’s loaded stable of backs still rivals nearly every program in the nation. Former No. 1 recruit Najee Harris figures to lead the unit while Tuscaloosa native Brian Robinson Jr. appears poised to spring into the spotlight after waiting in the wings the past two seasons. Then there’s five-star freshman Trey Sanders, who famously predicted he would win the Heisman Trophy in his first year with the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Last week, Steve Sarkisian made it a point to mention that the majority of his offenses at the college level have produced 1,000-yard rushers. It will be interesting to see if that trend continues as the first-year offensive coordinator takes over a loaded Alabama backfield this season.

Harris appears to be a lock to get the first handoff during Alabama’s season-opener against Duke on Aug. 31. After serving as the Crimson Tide’s third back the past two seasons, the former five-star recruit seems poised to unleash his star potential this year.

Last year, Damien Harris served as Alabama’s leading ball-carrier, averaging 10 carries per game. Given Najee Harris’ experience and past production, he might be afforded a few more touches as Alabama’s lead back this season.

“You know ideally we want Najee to be fresh and continue to get better as the season goes on, and later in the year,” Sarkisian said. “So you manage those number of carries, importantly, as the games go. There may be games in which he is that total bell-cow and we have to go the way we need to go to do what we need to do to win the game. There may be other games in which it’s not as many.”

Known for his penchant for hurdling defenders, Najee Harris is arguably the most athletically gifted member of Alabama’s backfield. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior is also the Crimson Tide’s top big-play threat, leading the team with 28 rushes of 10 yards or more while averaging 6.69 yards per carry last season. Perhaps most importantly, he's been one of Alabama’s most dependable ball-carriers, successfully holding onto the ball on all 178 of his career carries, according to Pro Football Focus.

