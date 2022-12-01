A pair of Alabama receivers announced their intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, forecasting a possible shakeup in the Crimson Tide’s receiving corps this offseason.

Junior Traeshon Holden and sophomore Christian Leary are both set to move on from the program. The duo could be followed by more departures as junior starter Jermaine Burton will have a draft decision to make at the end of the year while the status of a couple of other wideouts is unclear.

Alabama is also set to add four more players at the position in junior college transfer Malik Benson as well as a trio of incoming freshmen in Cole Adams, Jalen Hale and recent commit Jaren Hamilton.

Here’s a breakdown of where Alabama stands at wide receiver moving forward.