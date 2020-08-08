Now that Alabama knows who its two new conference opponents will be for the upcoming season, it’s time to learn a bit more about what they bring to the table. The Crimson Tide drew a trip to Missouri and a home game against Kentucky as the SEC revealed Friday which two new games will be added to each team’s schedule following the conference’s decision to move to a 10-game, conference-only format. For the most part, Alabama made out pretty well from Friday’s reveal. Kentucky and Missouri both finished 3-5 in the conference last season, securing fifth and sixth place respectively in the SEC East. Although, considering Alabama already has two SEC contenders in Georgia and Tennessee on its schedule, an easy draw was somewhat expected. The full details of the Tide’s schedule are yet to be determined as the SEC will announce its complete conference slate within the next two weeks. For now, BamaInsider is taking a closer look at Alabama’s two newest opponents.

Kentucky

2019 record: 8-5, 3-5 in the SEC Series all-time record: Alabama leads 37-2-1 Winning streak: Alabama has won six straight Last meeting: Alabama 34, Kentucky 6 in 2016 at Bryant-Denny Stadium Outlook: The good news for Kentucky is that it returns the majority of last season’s offense aside from Lynn Bowden Jr. The bad news: Bowden was essentially all of the Wildcats offense last season. The do-it-all athlete will be hard to replace. Bowden, who was drafted in the third round by the Oakland Raiders, led the Wildcats with 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground while topping the team with 30 receptions for 348 yards. He even spent some time behind center, passing for 403 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The Wildcats also lose All-SEC guard Logan Stenberg but return the remaining members of their starting offensive line. Quarterback Terry Wilson is back from a season-ending knee injury, while Auburn transfer and former Rivals100 recruit Joey Gatewood could be an option if his eligibility waiver is granted by the NCAA. Running back Asim Rose, who ran for 826 yards and six touchdowns last season, is also back. Kentucky loses its top defensive lineman in Calvin Taylor Jr., who finished second in the SEC with 8.5 sacks last season. However, the Wildcats return a solid linebacking corps headlined by Jamar Watson, who finished with 11.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks last season. Kentucky also brings back the majority of last year’s secondary. Three storylines to watch — The NCAA already granted a waiver allowing Southern California transfer JT Daniels to play at Georgia. Kentucky is hoping Gatewood will be the next quarterback transfer cleared for immediate eligibility. Gatewood was the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the 2018 class. The 6-foot-4, 242-pounder completed 5 of 7 passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns while adding 148 yards and three more scores on the ground during his redshirt freshman season at Auburn last year. — As Kentucky looks to find its starter behind center, it will have a closeup look at a quarterback that got away. Alabama starter Mac Jones was once committed to the Wildcats before flipping to the Tide in 2016. That didn’t sit well with Kentucky co-offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw, who quoted the late religious leader James E. Faust on living with the choices between “good and evil” over social media. That prompted Jones to fire back with a tweet that read, “Nothing but respect to the program yet an old man is acting like a 12 year old.” — Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops is the younger brother of Alabama analyst Mike Stoops. The two coached together at Arizona from 2004-09 when Mike was the head coach and Mark was the defensive coordinator.

Missouri

2019 record: 6-6, 3-5 in the SEC Series all-time record: Alabama leads 4-2 Winning streak: Alabama has won four straight Last meeting: Alabama 39, Missouri 10 in 2018 at Bryant-Denny Stadium Outlook: Missouri had arguably the toughest draw among SEC teams Friday, as it will not only host Alabama but also travel to defending national champion LSU. That might make for a long season for first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers. Like Kentucky, Missouri is looking for an answer behind center as former TCU transfer Shawn Robinson and fellow redshirt junior Taylor Powell are projected to duke it out for the starting job. Redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak should also be recovered after tearing his ACL against Arkansas last season. Missouri should have more stability in the backfield as it returns starter Larry Rountree III and versatile Tyler Badie at running back. However, the Tigers will need to replace three starters on the offensive line. Missouri ranked No. 14 in the nation in total defense last season, allowing opponents 312 yards per game. While the Tigers lose their anchor in defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, the majority of last year’s unit returns. If Missouri can improve on a pass rush that ranked last in the SEC with 19 sacks, it could be a tough side to score on this year. Three storylines to watch — Two years ago, Eli Drinkwitz had no head coaching experience. Now he’s in his first year at Missouri up against what should be the toughest schedule in college football. Drinkwitz is coming off of a lone season at Appalachian State in which he recorded a 12-1 record, including wins over North Carolina and South Carolina. Can he continue to pull upsets this year? — History tells us this one could get ugly. Missouri has lost its last four games to Alabama, dating back to 1978. The last three have been especially ugly as the Tide has outscored the Tigers by a combined 123-33. — Alabama had success in poaching a tight end from the Show Me State with Hale Hentges, who started his final two seasons with the Tide from 2017-18. Alabama is looking to go to that well again as it is making a run at three-star Missouri commit Ryan Hoerstkamp.