Inexperienced but hardly in over its head. Alabama will have some new faces in the secondary this season as it looks to replace four of its five starters from last year’s nickel unit. NFL draft picks Xavier McKinney and Trevon Diggs as well as veteran leaders Jared Mayden and Shyheim Carter will be missed.

Although, all is not lost for the back end of the Crimson Tide’s defense.

Alabama has been here before. In 2018, the Tide was tasked with replacing its top six defensive backs from the year before. It still managed to hold opposing defenses to fewer than 200 yards per game through the air en route to a national championship game appearance.

Keep in mind, that unit was also working with a first-year defensive backs coach in Karl Scott after losing Derrick Ansley during the offseason. Not only is Scott back for his third season with the team, but Alabama also returns associate defensive coordinator/safeties coach Charles Kelly for his second year.

While the secondary might be the biggest question mark in this season’s defense, Alabama could do much worse. The unit is headlined by junior Patrick Surtain II, who is projected as the No. 2 overall pick in ESPN analyst Todd McShay’s latest mock draft. At the other cornerback position, the Tide returns junior Josh Jobe, who made two starts last season, including the Citrus Bowl against Michigan where he recorded his first-career interception.

At safety, Alabama brings back Jordan Battle, who made three starts as a freshman last season. Hard-hitting junior Daniel Wright is also back, while three talented freshmen enter the mix.

Sure, there might be some early growing pains, especially due to this year’s conference-only schedule. But through a week of camp, it’s looking like the Tide has all the ingredients to stir up another successful secondary this season.