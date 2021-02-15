The Alabama defensive line returns a wealth of knowledge to the 2021 season. Despite losing projected first round talent Christian Barmore, Alabama returns LaBryan Ray who if can stay healthy this season has the potential to be a top defensive linemen in the SEC. The Crimson Tide also returns 6-foot-4, 320 pound sophomore Tim Smith who had a very productive freshman season in 2020. Click the play button above to watch a video breakdown of what to expect from Alabama's defensive line this season.

