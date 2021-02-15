 Alabama Crimson Tide Football News
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-15 14:01:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Examining Alabama's defensive line going into 2021

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

The Alabama defensive line returns a wealth of knowledge to the 2021 season. Despite losing projected first round talent Christian Barmore, Alabama returns LaBryan Ray who if can stay healthy this season has the potential to be a top defensive linemen in the SEC. The Crimson Tide also returns 6-foot-4, 320 pound sophomore Tim Smith who had a very productive freshman season in 2020. Click the play button above to watch a video breakdown of what to expect from Alabama's defensive line this season.

Top Reads

Who are contenders, pretenders for five-star Walter Nolen?

Javon Baker is ready to be Alabama's next big time receiver

Alabama basketball climbs back into top 10 after blowout win over Georgia

LaBryan Ray (left) and Tim Smith (Right) are expected to be two of Alabama's premier DL going into 2021
LaBryan Ray (left) and Tim Smith (Right) are expected to be two of Alabama's premier DL going into 2021
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}