A trio of top-50 freshmen, two incoming transfers with starting experience and a returning Rivals100 talent. While there’s some question about how Alabama will replace its two starting cornerbacks from last season, there’s no doubting the Crimson Tide’s current talent at the position.

Two days into preseason camp, Alabama’s cornerback competition is easily the hottest topic surrounding the team.

Along with losing starters Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry to the NFL, the Tide also saw Trey Amos (Ole Miss), Earl Little (Florida State), Dezz Ricks (Texas A&M) and Antonio Kite (Auburn) transfer from the program. That left redshirt freshman Jahlil Hurley as the only returning cornerback from last year.

Alabama answered those departures with the addition of transfers Domani Jackson (Southern California) and DaShawn Jones (Wake Forest). The Tide also signed three of the nation’s top freshman cornerbacks in Zabien Brown, Jaylen Mbakwe and Zavier Mincey.

The transition carried over into the coaching staff as well. For the first time in 17 years, Nick Saban isn’t overseeing the cornerbacks during practice. Instead, first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer hired Kane Wommack to run his defense while putting Maurice Linguist in charge of the corners. That duo now has four weeks to sort out the unit before Alabama kicks off its season against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31.

With that said, here’s everything we know about Alabama’s cornerback competition a week into preseason camp.