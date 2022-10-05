The much-anticipated matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M will finally commence on Saturday when the Aggies travel to Tuscaloosa.

Fisher became the first assistant coach to defeat his former boss when Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 thanks to a game-winning field in 2021. The loss became the first of two former Saban assistants to defeat the 16-year head coach as three months later, Alabama fell to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Fisher and Saban carried that same intensity during their offseason spat when Saban claimed in May that Texas A&M "bought every player" in its top-ranked recruiting class with name, image and likeness deals. While the two settled their differences during SEC Media days in July, it has only heightened the matchup between the two schools this season.

Here's everything Fisher said about facing Alabama during the SEC teleconference on Wednesday.

Opening statement...

"Coming back this week, we've practiced very well this week. We didn't come out on top at Mississippi State because we didn't play well enough. We didn't seize the opportunities in which we had all three phases to get the outcome that we want. We have to learn that and we have to continue to practice better. Our kids have a great upbeat attitude this week, they have practiced well and are working well in all three phases. We must be this week that we play Alabama, who is a very, very good team, as we all know, who is strong in all three phases. Nick does a tremendous job, they will definitely be ready to play, they always are. They're very dynamic on offense. I know Bryce (Young) and everybody is questioning if he'll play in the game or if he doesn't play, but either way they're going to be great, they have a great team anyway. Jalen Milroe did a great job in the game for them last week. Their receivers are always dynamic and can play, their tailback is very explosive and all their tailbacks have done it, their offensive line keeps getting better and better, and their tight end is a really good player, very solid and does a lot of things. They're in a lot of hidden things in blocks, routes and protections and then all of a sudden he's catching two or three balls. I mean, all those guys there do a great job. Bill (O'Brien) does a great job with them on offense. Defense of course is always very strong. It starts with Will Anderson, Dallas Turner the guys on the edge and they're big and physical inside. (Henry) To'oTo'o toto team is very athletic, (Jaylen) Moody is extremely experienced and is just a really good player. I know people don't know his name as much but the guy is a really good player. Their corners are young and athletic can really play, and their safeties are all gonna be high draft picks.

They mixed their fronts three-down, and four-down, the same personnel can rush and are very dynamic in the kicking game. Excellent kick returners either dynamic and guys that catch it later such as Kool-Aid (McKinstry) is great at returning punts. Their punt and punt team just do an excellent job in everything they do. We'll have to play a tremendous game, and to do that, we have to have tremendous work in practice, which we're working on right now and the guys have done a good job. We're looking forward to having a good day today."

On if Fisher's feud with Saban will affect Saturday's game...

"I really don't I mean he used to say like he did in a following interview, we used to have arguments in staff meetings all the time, in a good way and out of respect. That happens sometimes in this business and I think our teams are the teams, and they will play each other and prepare each other very hard no matter what."

On Jalen Milroe's performance against Arkansas...

"I've had him in camp and I've recruited him. First of all, he's a tremendous young man High-character young man, very intelligent. Meeting him in camp and everything up in camp his arm is extremely strong, can throw the football. He's athletic, competitive and was a tremendous high school player and he's doing a great job with them in Alabama. He made big plays at big times in the game. He came in that game and you don't ever think you're replacing a Heisman Trophy winner and then you lead him down a couple of drives and then the game got scary 28-23, and he makes a big play on third-and-15 that was however long it was down like two or three-yard line. You see a competitor and a guy who is developing really nice."



