TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats addressed the arrest of ex-Alabama player Darius Miles, who was charged with capital murder on Sunday. Here's everything he said during his Monday press conference.

Opening statement...

"I just wanted to start today by offering our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jamea Jonae Harris. She was a daughter and a mother that was taken way too soon from a senseless act. This is an incredibly sad situation. Our hearts go out to her loved ones, we are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to grieve. We came together last night and talked. I thought it was important that we were all here and around to support one another through this situation. But there's a pending investigation, there's nothing I can add that hasn't already been shared. You may have some questions, but there's nothing I can comment on relative to Darius' situation and the investigation. Again, our sympathies to Jamea's family following this unimaginable loss. This is a really difficult situation. We're continuing to support each other as we process this and balance school and basketball. To that end, we regrouped this morning to maintain our routine and some structure in the midst of this situation. We will practice before heading off to Nashville for the Vanderbilt game."

On what the message to the team was when they met last night...

"It's really a tragedy all around, but especially for Jamea and her family. We wish we weren't having to address the situation, but we've got to pull together as a team at this point. We have to really be there for each other."

On how the players have responded to the message...

"They've been good. There was a lot of hugs last night. I mean, everybody understands the situation. Everyone's aware of the services offered on campus and are taking advantage of them through our sports medicine for these types of situations. They're going to need some additional support moving forward too."

On how he's going to change gears to focus on basketball...

"Yeah, I mean, we can't answer anything dealing with the investigation, obviously because it's a pending investigation. (The players) didn't have too many questions. It's really just more of a grieving process. I mean, they understand the severity of the situation with Jamea also understand the severity of the situation with Darius and with both sides dealing with it. It's not something you go through often as a coach, but I mean, we've got the services around the program to help us handle the situation."

On if there were any other players involved...

"No, as I mentioned earlier, all of us got together last night. It's an ongoing investigation. Our entire remaining team is traveling to Nashville and will be available to play in the game tomorrow."

On how he heard the news...

"I got a call Sunday morning to alert me to what was going on. I immediately called (Alabama athletic director) Greg Byrne and we started putting our plan in place together to handle situations like this."

On what went into the decision to keep Miles earlier this season...

"He actually went back home to DC to deal with the personal matter that he was out a couple of weeks and he had the ankle injury it was kind of ongoing. He's had multiple issues they were all completely unrelated to this incident Sunday morning."

On if team rules will change going forward...

"I think everybody listens a little closer after an incident like this. We've had speakers come in and talk to the team about off-floor conduct and we'll continue to do that and are continuing to do that now. It seems to listen a little closer and during moments like this."

On how he's processing the news...