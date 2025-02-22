Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama’s win over Kentucky

The Alabama Basketball Team huddles during pregame against Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Feb 22, 2025. | Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters after the Crimson Tide’s 96-83 win over Kentucky on Saturday. Alabama bounced back after two defeats in a row to No. 1 Auburn and No. 15 Missouri. Here’s what Oats said after the Tide’s victory.

Opening statement

“I thought our guys did a good job once we kind of dug ourselves a hole and you’ve gotta give Kentucky a ton of credit to come out like they did knowing they were down bodies and I think Coach Pope’s done a really great job galvanizing that crew, having them ready to go. You look at some guys that weren’t in the rotation earlier like Colin Chandler. They were plus-7 when he was in the game tonight. I thought he played great. He hit the big 3 late. Noa’s had big games. They’ve had multiple guys be able — Travis Perry steps up, scores double digits and he wasn’t playing that heavy before. So they’ve had guys step up and play well. Carr, we kinda chose not to guard him which we were supposed to guard him when he had the ball, just help off a lot more and he ends up burning us for three 3s. For him to have 17, I thought was pretty good too. So, I give them a bunch of credit. “But, I thought our guys didn’t really panic when we get down 12. We just stick with it. We started getting stops. Our defensive efficiency numbers after that first four minutes. After the first four-minute media timeout the next 16 minutes of the first half we held them to a 0.8. They 24 points on the next 30 possessions. Defense from that point on was where it needed to be. “We’re not starting better. I gotta go look at the video again, I thought we’d have a little bit better start. We’re still having turnover issues. We had 15 turnovers and only 14 assists. So, part of putting Labaron in the starting lineup was allowing Mark to get off the ball a little bit more like he’d done with Estrada last year. I thought it’s worked for Mark. He goes back-to-back 30-point games for the first time in his career and it’s been pretty efficient too. So, I think that made sense. We just need Labaron to stop turning it over as much as he is, and I thought Holloway, paring him a little bit more with Sears too, letting him create a little bit. Even though he didn’t have an assist he ended up scoring 19 off the bench. I thought he’s been good. “Sears is playing the best basketball I thought he’s played since he’s been here on both sides of the ball. The one play with the bad turnover there late trying to get Cliff a lob. Which — not the smartest play. He apologized as soon as he came to the bench. He felt bad. But, I think he knew Cliff was one point shy of a double-double. He played so hard. He rebounded. He was trying to get him a bucket and turns around gets the steal, comes around hits the 3. His defensive effort’s been pretty good, best it’s been and I think offensively he’s been really efficient. “Proud of the effort. Gotta clean up the turnovers, clean up the defense a little bit, but it was significantly better than the Missouri game.”

On frequent substitutions in the first few minutes and what message it sends

“It was more zero-tolerance for effort. And it wasn’t so much an effort thing. I basically said it was gonna be zero tolerance for effort. Scouting report scew ups, that’s a bigger thing. We put the scouting report in, it needs to be followed. You need to be locked in and forced on the right thing. And then just dumb turnovers. We just need to stop turning the ball over. “I don’t know if it worked, but that’s the way that it’s gonna be moving forward. I’m tired of the guys being not locked into the scouting report. And it hasn’t been — I mean if you grade our effort levels 1-10, it’s not like you’ve got a 4,5,6, but there’s levels to this thing and we can’t be giving an 8 or a 9, we need a 10. So, we just gotta challenge the guys and I thought they responded well. Kinda got settled in there when we got down 12 and it was a little better after that."

On if Alabama's first-half defensive stretch was as good as he's seen

“They scored 16 in the first four minutes. So they end up with 24 over the next 16 on 30 possessions. It as a 0.8. I’m looking at the from the 16 to 12, it was a 0.57, from the eight to four, it was a 0.4, and then we closed it with a 0.86. So there was one in the middle of those that was just a little suspect. But three out of those next four kind of four-minute wars, if you will, was as good as we’ve seen. And this is a good offensive team. “Even with all the injuries and everything. I mean, Brea is one of the best shooters in the country. Carr is obviously really good. Amari Williams just had a triple-double not that long ago. They’re good. They got the fifth-rated offense in the country. So to do that for 16 minutes, or 12 of those 16, that was as good as we’ve seen. “And that’s really what I want us focused on moving forward. Just get locked into the scouting report and play as hard as you can possibly play. Don’t turn the ball over on offense and let everything else fall where it goes. Making shots, missing shots. I’m not worried about it. I’m worried about the scouting report. Are you locked in mentally? Are you giving us max effort? And an eight out of 10 ain’t enough. It needs to be a 10 out of 10. And are you taking care of ball on offense? Those three things… “I probably need to add in offensive rebounding because I think we only got one in the second half. We need Mo Dioubate to be a little bit more locked into the scouting report stuff so we can play more because he’s a monster on the glass, and hopefully, we’ll get him tuned in for the Mississippi State one. We’re going to need a lot more in that game. “But Cliff, the most rebounds Cliff’s had since he’s been here. He had 15 rebounds and he had the best defensive leverage on the team. We were 45 points per 100 possessions better when him on the floor on the defensive end than we were when he was off the floor. So I thought it was a great game out of the Cliff tonight.”

On passing Wimp Sanderson for most top-25 wins in program history

“Honestly, I mean, Wimp did a really good job here. I’m guessing that the SEC is a lot better now, so there’s a lot more opportunities to get top-25 wins than he probably had. And when they give you the opportunity, you take advantage of them and then try to get it done. “We don’t have enough because we had a chance to get two more in the last two games before this, and we didn’t come up with them. But I think it does speak to the level of the SEC as a whole, that now we’ve got all these opportunities. I mean, every team we play the rest of the year is a top-25 team. So I’m guessing Wimp didn’t have that many opportunities like we have, but you also got to go win them. “So a lot of credit to our guys we’ve had here. Herb’s in the building today, getting rehab on his shoulder. I mean, Herb got this thing going for us. And then you got Shackleford, Quinerly, Brandon Miller, Clowney. Just a lot of players that stepped up in big-time games throughout the years, and now, a lot of opportunities to get top-25 wins. So a combination of the two. It’s a good time for basketball in the state of Alabama.”

On Mark Sears' recent form and what has been the spark for him

“I think he just wants to win. I think he came back to try to win a national championship. He came back to try to play his way into the NBA. Winning solves a lot of that stuff and I think he’s not worried about. If you look, he’s not really forcing it, pressing it. He gets stuck in the lane — I think in the past he would have thrown up a bad shot. He kicks it out. I think Holloway hit a 3 on it if I remember correctly. We got a good shot off the possession. He’s trying to play the right way. He’s as coachable as he’s ever been. His effort on defense has been through the roof, really the last three, four weeks or so. So just a combination of ‘Lets get him to lead. Let’s play the right way on both sides of the ball. Give us total effort on defense.’ And I think he’s been doing that. I’ve been super happy with the way he’s been playing.”

On Sears' better finishing at the rim

“He was 5 of 7 at the rim with some shot blockers in there. I tell the guys like, ‘Take the ones you should take and make them. If you’re getting your shot blocked, they probably aren’t good shots and he got his shot blocked once tonight, but that’s — as aggressive as he is, he gets to the line 11 times. I’ll take that. We just can’t having him get his shot blocked three or four times because he’s making the right reads. I thought he made a lot of great reads. Now, we need some other guys to knock some shots down and get him a few more assists and we need to stop turning the ball over. He wasn’t so bad today, but some other guys we got opportunities to get assists on offense. But he’s been good. He didn’t even shoot it great from 3. 3 of 8 is OK, but to get 30 points on 17 shot attempts is some pretty elite stuff. You go back he had 35 on 20 shot attempts at Mizzou. You look at some other guys around the league that score that many points, they’re taking a lot of more shots than he's taking. So when we inserted Labaron into the starting lineup I just told him I need you to trust him like you did Aaron last year. I told him, ‘You’re gonna score more points on fewer shots.’ So, I think 17 is the same that he got against Auburn two games ago. His output on these 17 shots was better than it was against Auburn. So he’s scoring more points on the same amount of shots, at least to Auburn. So, he’s playing well. His efficiency on offense, his effort on defense. I’m looking at defensive leverage, he had a positive defensive leverage which that hasn’t always been the case. We were 18 points better per 100 possessions with him on the floor than when he was off on defense today and that’s great for him.”

On Grant Nelson playing a season-low 15 mintues

“He was in foul trouble. He had two fouls. He was in foul trouble, and then he picked a third one early in the second half, and then he picked up a fourth one as soon as he got in after the third one. Look, I’m not a two-foul guy sit the whole half, but we were on a run. We were building a lead. And he picks up some dumb ones sometimes. Just for whatever reason. So I didn’t think there was a need to get him back in with two fouls in the first half when other guys were playing pretty well.”

On Alabama limiting Kentucky's Otega Oweh to two points

“It was the first time he hasn’t scored in double digits the entire year. He was only player in the SEC, I believe, coming into this game that had scored in double digits every single game. Obviously, the foul trouble helped us. But even if he hadn’t fouled out, he was 1-of-9 in 22 minutes. So even if he plays 30 minutes, he only had two points. So I thought we did a pretty good job. I think we’ve got enough versatility on defense that if our guys would get locked into the scouting report and play with max effort, we should be a significantly better defensive team than what we’ve shown in the past. “Because you got Jarin Stevenson at 6-10 that can move, that can chase shooters, that can make shooters shoot over him. You got Dioubate that’s as strong as can be, that can move and switch and guard one through five. Youngblood is a veteran guy that’s super strong, that’s not going to get screened, can guard strong guys like Oweh. We’ve got defensive versatility that I’ve just got to do a better job. This is on me, our defense. I haven’t held them accountable enough on the defensive end. That’s why you saw eight subs in the first six minutes. So we’re going to do a better job holding them accountable on that end of the floor.”

On Alabama's response after slow start

“I was really amped up at the beginning of the games because we needed a better start. It didn’t happen. I didn’t want to panic. I thought there was times when our defensive effort was really good. You just can’t turn the ball on offense. You put your defense at a disadvantage. So I just tried to stay calm. Alright, that’s what we need on defense. Stop turning over, we’ll get it. And they just hung in there, hung in there. “Sears’ leadership in the huddle is the best it's ever been. His leadership on the floor — it’s great to have Chris Youngblood there, Grant. We’ve got four fifth-year guys, this is the best Cliff [Omoruyi] has played all year. Sears is playing his best basketball of the year. Chris Youngblood, this was as good as he played. Obviously that Mississippi State one where he hit all the 3s was huge. You gotta give Grant a little bit of a pass because of the foul trouble tonight. But those for guys are determined to change the narrative about this team on the defensive end and I liked what I saw after the first four minutes.”

On which analytical categories he looks at the most after games

“I like to look at the leverage numbers. Are we better with you on the floor on the defensive end than when you’re off? Are we better with you on the floor on the offensive end than when you’re off? Obviously, there’s some luck involved. Guy hits a banked 3 when you’re on the floor and it had nothing to do with you, so it’s not end all, be all. But I tell you guys, we get enough data through the course of the year – practice data, game data, all that – by this point in the season, the stats that we is not luck based on small sample sizes. It’s we’re either better with you on the floor on the defensive end or we’re worse with you on the floor and defensive end. And if we’re worse, we’ve got all the data to show why. Is our team defensive leverage not good? Whatever it is, we can show you. “That’s the thing when we recruit guys, I’m gonna tell them, like, I’m not going to promise you any amount of minutes. What I will promise you is you’re gonna get a fair shake. And if you’re not playing as much as you want to play, you’re gonna know exactly why. We’re gonna sit you down and show you, and we got plenty of stats to show guys why. “Depending on the game and what we emphasize going into it, would probably send me to offensive rebounding percentage. It wasn’t the top two or three things we stressed this game, but it’s one we’ve got to get better at, and we weren’t very good. They’re 27% on our offensive rebounding percentage. So we’re trying to have that at 40%-plus, and we’ve been at 50% or above on some of the rebounding teams in the country. So to only have it at 27% – and nothing against Kentucky. They’ve got some really good bigs. But I felt like we could take advantage of our guards going in there and getting some tough rebounds. And we didn’t. So that’ll be one thing we address in our cleanups. “The turnover percentage was way too high at 19%. That needs to be down under 15, closer to 10. So turnovers was a big thing. And then the defensive execution. The amount of 3s we wanted Kentucky to get up – Carr hit three of their nine. So that’s a little bit on the scouting report. The fact that Brea got 10 off is an issue because he wasn’t supposed to get any up. Obviously, that’s hard to do. He’s that good. So when I go back through and look at the video, how did he get his 10 3s up and what can we fix from that?”

