Despite looking sloppy for most of the game, Alabama's offense poured on the scoring in the fourth quarter of their week two game against South Florida, defeating the Bulls 42-16. Here is everything that Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said in a press conference following the win.



Opening statement

Advertisement

“We're in the fourth quarter, 14-13, and in a fight, so tip the cap to USF for fighting, but also, as many things that we look at, that are things we gotta definitely clean up. We talked down in the locker room about learning the lessons about the things that didn’t go right, but also to understand that if we just keep fighting, good things can happen. In the fourth quarter, staying away from the penalties and turnovers, it’s amazing what can happen. The defense did a nice job forcing some field goals, and just as we went through the game there in the fourth quarter, I think those were key. So, we scored touchdowns and finishing drives, other than the fumble, which was certainly unfortunate. Again, a lot of things need to be cleaned up. Guys have to do a better job when they make a big play, and you have to tuck it away. All the things we work on, all the things we discuss can be a lot to learn from. I’m excited about the challenge — the opportunity because that’s what this is. I think you need games like this. This isn’t a wake-up call or nothing like that. It’s just keep raising the standard. I think this game last year was an important one that propelled them last year. It'll probably be the same thing this year. That’s my hope.



On ball security

“Every day, there's something, but Tuesdays, it's a big-time priority. We start the week off with that. There are other things. We talked about the ball as a program and how important it is, taking care of it and getting it. We won’t have to raise the level of how much we stress it because we stress it significantly. It's guys just learning that when you make a big play, there are people behind you, chasing you, and coming from all angles. We've got to do a better job of being conscious of that. This guy got a little loose with it. We'll watch the film. I don’t know exactly how the fumbles were created, but a lot of the things we talk about, I think, are what happened.



On Elijah Pritchett

“Last game, he got just a minor ding, and we were trying to get through. He didn’t practice much early in the week but practiced Wednesday and Thursday and was ready to go. He probably worked a little bit more on the left side, and after the week had gone by, we felt good that we were just going to roll with what we had with Booker and Vandemark. But he was ready to go and could have started the game. We were just trying to hold on as long as possible, trying to keep him 100 percent healthy. He got through just fine tonight, and I think we’re going to be in better shape offensive line-wise going into next week. It was a little touch-and-go at some points during the week, but I think it’s a few different guys.



On how the offense picked it up over the final six minutes

“Yeah, it was just not having penalties and not being behind the chains. You guys saw it, too. It’s hard to call a game and hard to overcome second-and-long and third-and-long situations. We had to learn some lessons the hard way tonight, no doubt about it. Two touchdowns were called back because of holding calls and, obviously, the turnover inside the five-yard line. But we did hold, and we were moving the ball forward. Good things were happening, but we have to be able to do it on consecutive plays over and over again and have sustained drives. Last week, we probably didn’t get put in that position where we had to sustain drives, right? We were explosive—balls down the field, guys making huge runs. That mindset has to carry over from this week to next week, understanding that we have to grind the ball—grind it out every once in a while. It can’t just be explosive plays, and with that comes executing. There are things we can help Jalen with. Jalen, I know how he is—he’s going to put it all on himself, and that’s the way he always is. But there are other things we can do to help him out. Sometimes, it’s on the borderline of a missed assignment; it’s just guys not executing and helping him out as well as they could. Up front, the skill guys—it’s a whole team effort on offense. Every guy’s got to execute. Everyone’s got to do their job for it to go clean.



On exchanging with the officials after penalties

“I mean, they obviously saw some things, and I saw some things too on why they called stuff. When you get into ones that tight, now all of a sudden everything gets called tight. So, I get it. I’m just trying to make sure that everyone’s held accountable. I’ve got to hold my guys accountable when we aren’t executing and doing things. A lot of the calls, most of them, we were holding, doing things you can’t do, and we’ve got to clean up our part of it. But I was also addressing things I saw that I wanted to make sure they kept an eye on.



On Jam Miller

He's just really quiet and doesn’t like to say too much, but when he gets a chance to touch the ball, we see what can happen. You don’t get to see it a lot in practice because of the different tempos—in the scrimmages. We’ve seen times like tonight—him getting loose and making guys miss. I love the cutback he did early enough where there wasn’t much of a chance for the defender to make a play. He’s explosive. He can run inside; he can run outside. He just did a nice job all around. I know he'll take it hard with the one turnover he had, but he's got a fire in his eyes. He came back wanting the ball, and that’s what I love about him. That’s what I love about a lot of our guys—they want to get back in there, back in the fight, and help the team.



On Ryan Williams, Jaylen Mbakwe and young players making key plays

“A lot of new faces, young guys, and even some just coming into this program that have really helped us out. The foundation is still all the guys that have been here. They understand the standard, they understand the leadership down in the locker room, whether it's halftime or the end of the game—just holding each other accountable, including themselves, but also showing that, hey, we can be better. Look at what would happen if we just played our game and did our job the right way. Ryan, with the catch he had, I love that Jalen has enough confidence in him to rip it out there and let him go make a play. There are a lot of options on that one play for Jalen. He can hand it off, throw a little perimeter throw, or throw a hitch out there, and he chose to go to Ryan with the hitch. That identification and being on the same page—I love that he trusts Ryan in that moment. When we’ve got to keep the chains moving, we're looking to score, of course, and Ryan came through. He’s done that a few times now. Those are the steps I love. Mbakwe stepping in when we needed a return and doing what he did—that was really key. He just hopped in there, unfazed. He's very confident, and we’ve got a lot of confidence in him.



On Tyler Booker playing tackle

“I think wherever he's at, we're really good. I'm sure he's going to look at it and learn a lot about playing tackle, given the number of snaps he's played in his career versus guard. I didn’t worry too much about him at all. A lot of it is just the number of reps they've had together, which was pretty much just this week for a few practices, and it showed. It showed that we weren’t on the same page with different things and calls. So, they’ve got to tighten that up. But Booker certainly provides a punch and impact wherever he's at. When he's inside, the firmness of the pocket, the run blocking, and the push off the line of scrimmage are strong. When he was outside today, I didn’t worry too much about a rush in a one-on-one. I thought he looked really good in practice. I was excited on Tuesday when he took some reps there. We rotated a lot of different groups, or multiple groups of guys in different spots, throughout the week. But he looked good there, and I was very confident going into tonight with him at left tackle.



On the injury sustained by Cole Adams

“Yeah, he just had an arm injury. I would say we’ll have to see exactly where that’s at, just the extent of it. I didn’t necessarily see it, and I didn’t even realize it was his arm until he got up. I thought it was something with the lower leg. But we’ll see where Sherry’s at throughout the week. Unfortunately, I think he was more frustrated that he got hurt than it was about the pain he was going through. But I’m sure it didn’t feel good.



On how Alabama finished