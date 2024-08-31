The Kalen DeBoer era is officially underway in Tuscaloosa, with Alabama defeating Western Kentucky 63-0. Here is everything Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said in a press conference following the win.





Opening statement

good to get a W to start the year. I told the guys downstairs every win, every win is something that they've worked hard for and make sure we enjoy it. Go back to work. We've got a lot of things that we now have on film that we know we can correct and understand the things that we're really good at and things we need to continue to work on. So I'm proud of the way that came out. Started fast, both sides of the ball, feeding off each other, thought the energy was great, sustained it all game long, and got a lot of guys a chance to play.





Freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams

He's got that big play capability, as you saw, and he's done a lot of that in practice. I was excited to see him get out there and play. Big third down, down the sideline, great read by Jalen with the coverage he was getting. We anticipated a possible route down the sideline in a situation like that. It was really cool to see those guys execute. Ryan just hauling the ball and finish. Coming across the middle on the second touchdown, it was really focused. It just doesn't seem like the game is too fast for him. It was impressive that a guy his age can go out there and do the things he's doing. Obviously, we've talked a lot about it. He's got a bright future. Really fun to see him go out there and make those plays that he did tonight. The guys believe in him. One of the cool things about Ryan is he's gone about it. A lot of attention gets thrown his way, but he's just gone about it really humble and, just a matter of fact, stay the course type of, just go to work every single day type of attitude, and our guys really appreciate that. I think they're just as excited as he is for him with the plays that he made today.





On Kadyn Proctor’s injury sustained in warmups

Just caught me by surprise, obviously, and couldn't go tonight. We will continue to evaluate tomorrow to see the severity of it. We'll know more as the week goes on.





On the performance of freshman

It’s really exciting. It gives you a lot of promise for what's to come. The thing about those guys is they're just going to gain more and more confidence with everything they do and those reps. I told the guys tonight that they all matter; every rep matters as we keep getting better as a team. But there are certain guys like Daniel, Ryan, Zabien and others who went out there and didn't seem like the lights were too bright for them. That's really cool. They're just taking it one day at a time, and they're going to keep getting better and be great players for us in the long haul.





On the trade-off of big plays vs. sustained drives

How can you argue, right? There were things that weren't perfect, but we made up for them. Now, we want to look at those plays that didn't go as well and really dial in on the mistakes—penalties here and there. We had a communication issue; I think Parker was trying to signal something and get the line locked in, but the quarterback and center weren't on the same page, and it was time to snap the ball. Jalen collapsed, so there are things we can continue to improve on. But when we had the opportunity to make plays, I'm never going to be disappointed that we're finding ways to create explosives. That's a big part of our offense; we preach it and practice it. It was fun to see. I didn't really realize it until I looked at the time of possession, maybe into the first half. Our defense had that one drive where they were on the field for quite a while, which added to it. But I'm never going to argue when we have those big plays and touchdowns.





On Elijah Pritchett playing left tackle

He has taken pretty much all his reps at the right tackle spot. We went back to what he did this spring, playing left tackle, and that gave me confidence, and I'm sure it gave him confidence, too. He and Booker took all those reps all spring long for 15 practices, so they really honed in on that. I'll watch the film, but obviously, there were a lot of good things that happened out there, and you don't do that without great offensive line play. I'm excited about the way he responded, getting thrown into that position and really just being steady.





On Keon Sabb’s debut

Keon Saab was in the right spot at the right time and made the plays—that’s what it’s all about. A lot of guys can be where they need to be, but sometimes, a special play slips through their hands. Keon was ready for the moment. He pounced when the opportunity came, made some really big plays, and got our offense in great field position early in the game.





On his first impressions of playing inside Bryant Denny Stadium

The Walk of Champions was special for a lot of our players. It's always going to be that way, and I can't thank our fans enough. You can just feel the energy even before you're near the stadium or know what's going on; there's a buzz. It was a lot of fun. The new guys especially enjoyed it, and the older guys, knowing what it's all about, appreciated it too. We did a great job of giving them something to cheer for, and our fans were amazing, cheering and being loud. I can't wait to do it again a week from now.





On Western Kentucky’s headset issues

It wasn't the in-helmet communication, it was actually that their headsets went down, and the rules state that when the opponent's headsets go down, you have to take yours down too, and so I'm sure you guys figured it out, but Nick Sheridan, the play caller up in the booth, actually had to come down, and so no time, to get him down there, and then And, that's not something that they're going to plan for and let you do, but we were able to hustle them down and then, of course, trying to get it back up there and then theirs went down a second time and so it was kind of a back and forth. I thought our staff did a great job because that's something you don't practice. , just in all my years, I've never had it happen to where we had to put our headphones down because of someone else's. So maybe it happens more often than I understand. Um, and I should practice it, but that was a new one for me.





On the coaching staff adjusting on the fly

By the third play of the game or one of the early plays, we had two helmets come off two of our linemen at the same time, so we had a different center, left guard, and left tackle from what we practiced. The kids did a great job adjusting to the adversity, not getting too shaken, and continuing to play. The next guys were ready to go. I thought our staff did well, though we had a few issues, such as a substitution error with 12 guys on the field defensively. Those are things we'll address tomorrow, along with breaking down the film, coaching our guys up fundamentally, and working on our scheme.





On playing a deep defensive rotation

It's huge. I'm really glad that we got that opportunity, and of course, that's part of what we want to do anyway to keep the guys fresh. Being able to sustain a high level for four quarters and not just dying off. But, getting a lot of young guys. You see, Mbakwe and Red are out there a lot. And so, just they're right in the rotation. Felt good about them being out there. Sometimes, when there are guys you don't trust or anything, your eyes kind of get drawn to them just to make sure that you feel they feel good and they look confident. That's not even the case. I don't even feel like I got to worry about whether they're ready to go or not. The secondary, for the most part, really didn't have big mistakes where, all of a sudden, someone's running free through the secondary. And we just dropped a zone or dropped a man that we're supposed to be confident in. It's always things we can get better at, situational ball. Some crossers and things like that that I saw in the second half, there may be that we can get better cover. But, for the most part, I thought they did a great job.

On Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell

Yeah, just having some guys with a lot of confidence in themselves and guys that we have confidence in. They’re just staples; they’re guys you trust, and they’re hard-nosed. They both can move and run really well. They’re physical and very smart. A lot of the communication, especially with Coach Wommack to Deontae, Deontae can handle what he’s supposed to do, and if there’s someone we need to move slightly, he can make that happen while maintaining an understanding of what’s going on with the offense. All those areas are so critical in the middle of your defense. I’m looking forward to watching the film, but from everything I saw, it seemed like they had a great game.

On Kane Wommack’s swarm defense

I like the never, never-say-die kind of like just dig in, and their backs to the wall and some drives that were coming down the field. One was after a turnover on the offense; just looking at that as an opportunity to make a statement, to just let everyone know that they got that mindset that they're going to play together, and it was really cool to see them get the shutout. I was happy for them, happy for Kane and they all just, they're all flying around. There was some times we maybe missed a tackle, but there was guys right there to follow up and go make that play. And as we said, the two interceptions early in the game really set the tone with Keon, both with good position, just momentum and energy.

Overall thoughts on first game

Yeah, I think there was a little bit of fun at the very end and just seeing a lot of the young guys, too, get out there on the football field and have some fun of their own and experience it for the first time. But I told the guys in the locker room that these of these points carry over to next week, and they're still not there. Of course, there are strengths we have, but people are going to look at those areas that they can attack, and I continue to understand that there's a lot of potential with this football team. But we still got a lot of work to do, and it's gonna be that way all season long. I think that what I saw in the locker room downstairs, whether it was the beginning of the game, the middle of the game when we had a score very much in our favor, these guys have a determination and a relentlessness about them where they want to be great. They just don't want to go out there and do their thing for a half and just let the score die off and let someone hang around. They wanted to shut out. They wanted to put more points on the board, and I just love their mindset.



