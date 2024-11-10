Everything Kalen DeBoer said after Alabama's win over LSU

Nov 9, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer reacts to a touchdown scored against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | Photo: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer spoke to reporters after the Crimson Tide's 42-13 win over LSU on Saturday. No. 2 dominated in a massive road game with College Football Playoff implications. Quarterback Jalen Milroe had 185 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while the Tide's defense held LSU without a touchdown until the dying embers of the fourth quarter. Here's everything DeBoer said after the Tide's win.

Opening statement

“I’m just super proud of the guys. The way they prepared, I think, led them to a place where we had some pretty good confidence coming in. Just felt like the energy was there all week long, and as the week progressed, you could just feel that we were on top of our game and understood what it would take to come here and play four quarters. “I felt like that was probably the most complete game we’ve played. We’ve done that to some extent here the last two games against Missouri and tonight. So coming into a tough environment, just play after play and just staying the course. And then coming out in the third quarter, getting an interception. I think just going back down the field and playing good complementary team football.”

On Jalen Milroe's dominant performance

“I think there’s a lot of other guys that helped him get to those spots where we were ahead in the chains. A lot of smaller gains that get you into positions where your whole playbook is available to you. And obviously, he’s got a superpower when it comes to running the football. You can see him not just be a guy that gets first downs but finishes in the end zone. So him doing what he did early on just really got the ball rolling there and made throws that were timely when needed. And other guys continue to step up. Again, when we stay ahead of the chains and the whole playbook is available, a lot we can do.”

On Domani Jackson's touchdown-saving tackle

“Absolutely. You think about the score and the touchdowns for us when we got in those moments and hold them to field goals and just being able to slowly extend the lead, putting the pressure on them. Every time you have a drive and you’re swapping field goals for touchdowns, you don’t like that. But for us, I thought that was huge. And I love where our defense is at right now. We might give up a play here or there, but they move on to the next one, go out and execute and they’re getting that mindset where one yard is too many. They didn’t wanna give up that touchdown at the end either. A lot of pride right now on that side of the ball.”

On Kane Wommack's plan to limit Garrett Nussmeier

“I think we had to just keep mixing up what they were seeing. He’s a great quarterback and can predetermine a little bit of where the ball might go. And I thought over the course of the week you could see the wrinkles that we continue to add, a play off a play. Just really be effective. And I think that was the case. Again, just mixing up the defenses, mixing up the pressures and just making plays when we had a chance. There was a couple tackles we missed, a couple edges we gave up. But for the most part, I thought we were pretty sound, lined back up and played ball again.”

On Deontae Lawson's interception

“I think that’s one of the biggest plays there in the game. There’s a lot of them, right? But coming out of the locker room, that feeling where, hey, just don’t give them a touchdown early or give them any points. And to take that wind out of their sails, get the takeaway and then, I believe, we went right down the field and got the points, big swing of energy there and momentum.”

On Alabama having a faster start on offense

“There’s plays that you’re making, and I believe a completion on third down, I think about how big those are. Those plays that you forget about because it wasn’t the touchdown, but those conversions right there are the ones that extend the drive and allows you to keep stacking plays. And understand what you’re seeing and verifying that it’s what you really were preparing for and feel really good about the plan. With the weather and the elements, we knew that having a controlled run game was gonna be really big. We popped some explosives with J-Mil. But just continue to wear down those couple 2- and 3-yard plays that we had early on turned into five, six, seven as the game wore on.”

On playing in the rain

“Yeah, we did, especially early in the week. Tuesday. What I loved about our guys is they were asking – we had all kinds of ways to get water on the ball, get it on the arms, on the body, on the hands. And running backs and receivers just putting their hands back, asking to get them wet and making that challenge. Not just something where they’re annoyed by it; actually asking for it and knowing full well that that could be the case. We were prepared for it. You look at really no turnovers, right? No turnovers on the game. Really, that’s a big difference in the game, and our ball security, I thought, was on point.”

On Jihaad Campbell's performance

“The takeaways, right, Deontae’s takeaway and then the strip sack, huge, because it was disappointing that we didn’t take advantage of where we were at on the field our drive before. But to get the ball back and be able to respond and get those points that we felt we missed on, a great play by him and just getting the energy and the momentum back on our side.”

On Milroe's preparation with Nick Sheridan

“The word of the week for us was relentless. Relentless in what we do on the field each and every play, but just relentless in our preparation. It just starts with simple things, just trying to go silent cadence and managing that and knowing the checks were gonna be maybe down to two or three seconds if you had to make a check or whatever it might be with the crowd noise that it would be hard, that it wouldn’t be easy. And they just stayed the course, kept buckling down, kept getting better and better. “Going back to the bye week, kept getting better and better. On Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, you could just see the momentum building. Really liked it, liked what I saw, and I think we learned a lot from the Tennessee game. I was thinking otherwise maybe after the first play of the game, right, with the penalty there. But I still felt in my heart, felt very comfortable that we would be in a much better situation. That was just kind of a one-off thing.”

On what Alabama showed DeBoer as the season continues

