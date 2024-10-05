Everything Kalen DeBoer said after Alabama's upset loss against Vanderbilt

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer gestures on the sidelines against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. | Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn

Nashville, Tenn— After a hot start in Tuscaloosa, the Kalen DeBoer era has hit its first speed bump. No. 1 Alabama fell in a shocking upset to SEC opponent Vanderbilt, 40-35, in a game that the Crimson Tide played from behind throughout. Here is everything Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said in a press conference following the loss.

Opening statement

“Extremely disappointed, frustrated. You named what it is. That's what everyone in the locker room is right now. You're prepared, and it's positive energy all week long. I really think our guys prepared hard. There are some things we're gonna look back on tomorrow that we're really frustrated about, and that's the situation we'll be dealing with. The guys in the locker room talked about how the only option is to move forward and get back to work.



On Vanderbilt’s third down efficiency

“The quarterback did a nice job creating, and we’ve got to be more disciplined. We’ve got to do our job, and he keeps things alive with his speed. They converted some third-and-longs, which adds to the frustration. That was great execution on their part. We expect to get off the field on third down, too, as we've done a great job on third downs this season, though we've faced more fourth downs. The guys are certainly frustrated about that. We’ll review it. They attacked us in different ways, with big throws and big catches when they needed to, getting manageable third downs early. I think they were six for seven right away. They wore us down by staying on the field, and that time of possession starts to wear on your defense when you’re out there that long.



On the decision to not attempt an onside kick after Alabama made the score 40-35

“A lot of consideration, just understanding everything with the two-minute warning and all that. We really felt we were in a good spot. Even if they got one first down, we'd still have a good amount of time to move down the field. I don't think it's about us not being able to find guys, execute, get the ball down, and score offensively. It's just about getting the ball back. When it doesn't go the way you want, you always look back and second guess—maybe we should’ve tried to onside the ball. I feel good about the decision at the time, and I still feel good about it now.



On the illegal substitution penalty towards the end of the second quarter

We win as a team, we lose as a team. It's all of us. We have communication and ways to make sure we're all on the same page, requiring certain guys to be on the field. That gets circulated around to everyone. We're well aware of the situation, and we just gotta do a better job. Like I said, we win as a team, we lose as a team. Those are the things that really hurt you because we kept the drive alive, but we just couldn't get over that hump.

On Malachi Moore’s unsportsmanlike conduct at the end of the game

“Yeah, he was much better when he got in the locker room. The guy pours everything into what he does. It doesn't make it okay, and we want to be first-class in everything we do. There are a lot of guys out there, so I think the key is to turn that frustration into something positive, moving forward, and making sure we remember what we feel tonight. Remember that tomorrow, we will show up on Tuesday, Wednesday, and all season long. I'll leave it at that. I'm 100 percent confident he'll do that. The frustration comes from the work he puts in and the belief he has. From day one, there were a few guys who were critical, put their foot down, and believed in this place. He's certainly one of them. We’re going to continue to believe in him. He's out there on the football field, not just in every game, but every day in practice, and he's very vocal; he leads the team in that was I think with the penalty on him, I was looking at something else. I actually thought it was someone up front who got the penalty. I’m assuming that’s what was happening there.



On getting off the field on third & fourth down

“I think it's happened in different ways, right? It happened last week. There was that desperation for them to continue to go for it on 4th down, and we were doing a good job on 3rd down. This was a slightly different scenario. They just did a nice job on 3rd down. I really don't feel like they would have probably been pressing as much as they did. I think it's important for players to let their defense go out there and do that. That's what they've done through the first games that they play—played team football, played field position. They've only gone for it three times, I think, all year going into the day, so we need to get off the field on 3rd down. There are things in all phases. Better take care of the ball. Yeah, so we're going to own it as a team.



On what he told Jalen Milroe ahead of the final offensive drive

“We go through the two-minute drill every week. I just keep reminding him of all the scenarios. That was something I know he was asking a lot about this week when he and I were meeting. I reminded him that most two-minute drills aren’t about the clock; it’s about what it is. He needs to feel that he can do that because we were making plays and getting guys open. He needed to always understand the down-and-distance situation and continue to ensure we were getting first downs with about five minutes to go. So, it was about that and getting first downs, which then led to a score. I thought he did a great job. But I think it’s going to be a tough game. We managed it, got down there, converted the fourth down, and scored the touchdown.



On Vanderbilts offensive gameplan