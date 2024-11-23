Everything Kalen DeBoer said after Alabama's loss to Oklahoma

Nov 23, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer on the side lines during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Photo: William Purnell-Imagn Images

Alabama suffered a shock defeat to Oklahoma on Saturday. The Crimson Tide fell 24-3 in an ugly road loss that saw many of the same problems that plagued Alabama in similar results away from home earlier this season. The outcome also likely dooms Alabama’s College Football Playoff and SEC Championship game hopes. Tide coach Kalen DeBoer spoke to reporters after Alabama’s defeat. Here’s everything DeBoer said.

Opening statement

“Obviously extremely disappointed and frustrated. We worked, and I thought extremely hard all week. We put a plan together, guys had good energy, excited to come here on the road. We just gotta play better. We gotta be better in all ways. Simple things, uncharacteristic things that happened early in the game where we didn’t get the momentum on our side and then really it comes down to the end of the first half of them scoring a touchdown and then the turnovers really kind of changing the momentum of the game there. Turnovers were going to be a key. We said that coming in. We knew taking the ball off of them early was gonna be big and in the end it flipped the other way and we turned the ball over. “Credit to them. They did a nice job with their game, their run game, staying on the field early in the first half, especially, I thought we noticed some things that we continued to tweak and adjust to do a better job against it and what they were doing there but obviously the game got away from us in the middle of the third quarter.”

On Ryan Williams' illegal touching call

"They said it was an illegal touching. So someone would have had to have been covered up.”

On losing Deontae Lawson and shifting communication on defense

“Yeah, anytime you lose a great player like Deontae it’s gonna affect you. His leadership — he is the guy that makes a lot of the calls on the football field. It just seems like he’s always in control. We have trust in the guys that come in with JJ (Justin Jefferson). Those guys take a lot of reps and he’s played a lot this year too. But, I mean Deontae, anytime you lose any of your captains, your top players it’s going to hurt you. It’s gonna hurt your demeanor emotionally but also just the execution on the field.”

On what he said to Jalen Milroe after the pick-6

“I think stepping back I just felt like early in the game there was different things. I mean drops, flat-out drops, balls that were lost in the lights, just different uncharacteristic things, weird things that happened. I thought he was actually putting the ball where he needed to, we just needed to help him out a little bit. The screen pass, they jump it and you have to assume that those blocks are gonna happen and you’re reading a different defender. “Then there’s the pick-6 that goes the other way and I don’t know if he just didn’t see him or pre-determined things, but there’s still a lot of game left and I felt like a lot of things he was doing he was fighting and battling and doing a lot of things well for our football team and we just all needed to be a little better. So I thought he kept battling. I looked in his eyes, I think he’s come a long way all season long just the way he wants to go out there and keep leading the team and guys kept fighting for him. So that’s just pretty much what I shared with him, just have no regrets, go out there and keep swinging.”

On keeping things together moving forward

That’s the commitment we make to each other when we come in here. When you sign up to play for Alabama, you make that commitment to each other and the brotherhood and there’s nothing in that room right now that says that there’s anyone saying it to someone else that needs to be better, it’s win and lose as a team, and we made that commitment also not just for each other but that we’re gonna finish. We’re gonna finish everything we do and we have a big game next week and so we gotta regroup, stick together. The right things are said in there by the guys as much as they’re hurting. And just keep playing and have pride in who we are and finish the job.”

On Deontae Lawson’s status

“It’s gonna be a lower extremity injury. We’ll evaluate further here when we get back.”



On running game struggles

“I have a lot of confidence in what we can do running the football. But I also think you gotta credit a bit of who they are and what they do defensively. We knew it would be a physical game and just some times where we gotta stay on blocks, maintain blocks. In the second half, the game gets away from you. Some of the things maybe we weren’t quite as clean on in the first half and you wanna be better at you’re not able to call and then the penalties that are in the fourth quarter get you behind the sticks as well. So it becomes a pass-happy game to try to catch up and lengthen the game to try to give yourself a chance to win. “But we didn’t as well as we would have hoped early in the game and I think it’s a little bit of both. Usually what I’ve seen from us is the 2-3 yards against become 4-5 and some game-breakers and we just never got to those game-breakers because we didn’t get a chance to really hammer away enough with the normal down-and-distances and the normal flow of the game.”

On Jackson Arnold and Xavier Robinson’s success on the ground

"Yeah, I mean that was the story for them was those guys inside, outside, different ways, just moving the chains and hitting the explosives that they had. So I know, it seemed like they were always falling forward and, again, like I said there’s explosive plays that they had. So gotta credit the toughness that (Arnold) had. I think he carried it over 20 times in the game, both of them right around that. So credit to those guys on staying with their gameplan, doing what they need to do to win."

