Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, offensive lineman Tyler Booker and safety Malachi Moore all represented the Crimson Tide at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. Here's everything the trio of veterans told reporters during the event.

Tyler Booker

On what helps stabilize a locker room during a period of change Togetherness really helps to stabilize a locker room during a period of change. This is the tightest knit group is right now since my past three years of being here because we have been through an experience together. I'm not going to say it's traumatic, but we've been through something together. So we can all look at each other no matter what we're going through and be like ok, this guy stayed when it was hard, this guy stayed when it was hard, because it was easy for them. We're being looking at each in the locker room saying this is my brother. He stayed here for me. On how the offensive line stays together and improves We have been taking a lot of time to work on our pass protection individually and we have been taking a lot of sets together as well because there was a lot of transition in the offensive line, people were moving around in different spots. So now that we have guys playing next to each other, we have three returning starters and we have been focusing on working together even without the coaches on our free time. That's how bad we want to be great. That's how bad we want it and while we did fall short when it came to pass protection last year, we are going to build on our run game. On how he, Milroe and Moore navigated the first 72 hours after Saban's departure First of all I'm the lucky one because I got my guy back. But those first 72 hours were crucial, and we said hey we're going to stay here and win a national championship. Malachi has one from his freshman year but we want one. We want this to be our team, our national championship. We have the talent in house to be able to do that. We were 7 points away from winning a national championship. We can't lose sight of that so we had to try our best to keep everybody here but to everybody who left, we wish them the best of luck. On what Oklahoma and Texas fans can expect from other SEC rivalries They have a great rivalry, the Red River rivalry but the SEC has them as well, the Iron Bowl, us playing Tennessee and this is a conference built off of tradition where we are blessed to have two storied programs in this conference to make it better. On what Olympic sport he would play I would do track and I would throw. Up to the 8th grade I threw shot put, discus and javelin. I was good in shot put and discus but in javelin I won regionals for the northeast. So if I wasn't playing football I would be out there heading to Paris soon. On Amari Jefferson Definitely. Amari and a bunch of other guys have come in ready to work. These guys don't complain, they're looking for ways to get better. For example, Will Sanders is in my office in my room. Every day after practice it's how do you this, how do you do that? They're so ready and willing to learn. I'm excited to be able to teach those guys this year. On the biggest offseason difference between Saban and DeBoer There weren't many differences. Schedule-wise, we had a few practices before spring break and I feel like that helped because we were able to go over the break with practices under our belt. Obviously the practice schedule was different but same intensity, we have a lot of walk-throughs, we did a lot of things to prepare for this upcoming season, like I said, the intensity, that Bama standard hasn't changed. On going against Arkansas DE Landon Jackson Landon Jackson had a great game that day, he is a great player. On how Booker maintains the Alabama standard under DeBoer I wouldn't say it's more relaxed, Coach DeBoer lets the media in more but the standard is the standard on the field, off the field, in the classroom on the microphone. So the standard is the standard. You're going to represent your family and yourself and the team most importantly in the best way possible. On Saban picking Georgia and Texas to play in the SEC Championship game Not necessarily. You can't pay attention to things this early in the year, I don't deal in hypotheticals. He taught me that so he would be glad to hear me say that. On Alabama switching to morning practices I think morning practices will definitely help because we're going to practice in the morning, go to class and then in the afternoon we will have time to recover, get ready for the next day, watch film, meet with our coaches. It's more time on the back end of the day because when we had afternoon practice you only had so much time before you had to go to study hall, eat, get ready for the next day. So I feel morning practices are going to be a great change for us. On the final drive of the 2023 Iron Bowl Those last couple of plays I was just thinking about scenarios of how we would win. Doubt never creeped into my mind, and I think that's the way I'm wired. I feel like as long as there is time on that clock, we have a chance to win, doesn't matter what's going on. If you let doubt creep in, you're not a real competitor, you're not a true competitor. You have to believe in yourself before anybody else believes in you. If guys see me with my head down, talking about we lost the game, what is that going to do to everybody else. That whole time I'm thinking about how we can win this game, how I can perform to the best of my abilities to help my team win. On Milroe's Heisman potential and growth as a player I'm blessed to be able to play with Jalen. Jalen is a great quarterback, but even better leader. He is a person I leaned on during the transition as well. I just expect a great season out of Jalen. As for the offensive line, we're going to give him the time he needs, the holes he needs and whatever he needs in order to be great and do his job to the highest of his abilities. On the last play of the Rose Bowl acting as fuel for next season Definitely the whole Rose Bowl is fueling us to this year. We understand we fell short, and we're so close to our end goal we're going to let that drive us this year but we're not going to dwell on it too long, we're going to look forward to this upcoming season. But the Rose Bowl is something we look forward to this season. Whenever you don't feel like working hard, just think, we didn't work hard enough in that game.

Jalen Milroe

On building chemistry with Ryan Williams It's been great to have Ryan on campus. He was a guy that came in the summertime. So for me it's about good chemistry and getting to know my teammates and that's what happens in the off season, getting to know my teammates. I tried to get to know Ryan, he is trying to master the game plan and master us as a group. It's new. I was a guy that came in and it was all about finding your place and trying to get better and also meeting new guys. So that's a guy that I tried to build a relationship with, with our reps together he's done a really good job building, getting better and he's a guy that's likeable around the whole campus, and all the coaching staff. It's a guy that's a key resource for Alabama. On doing camps with kids this summer and the mental health aspect of football Firstly the camps, my first was in Tuscaloosa at Hillcrest High, what a great moment. That was one of my goals was to host my first camp, host a camp and it was a sense of giving back to the community. In allowing kids to have fun and branch off and meet new people and have an opportunity to play the game of football. The game of football is beautiful. It's a vehicle for allowing you to meet other people, but it's also a journey where you can meet people and build on your craft and that's something I try to utilize is the game with having these camps initially. With the camps I just had it was awesome to be there with the kids, be in ball with the camp, able to play 7 on 7 with the kids, saw some good gritty moves, good dance moves, a lot of kids having fun in the hot sun so they were grinding. But it was a lot of fun to have the camps. I look forward to building and having more camps in the future so that was very exciting. Secondly, you asked about the mental health aspect. That is a strength that people must have to be successful in the game of football. You might not realize it until you hit a tough moment on your journey. It's all about being around the right people that uplift you and also being around people that want to see the best from you and in you. That's all what it came down to. I'm a strong believer in faith and having that on your side. It gives you direction and purpose. It gives you the strength in any opportunity that is presented that adversity might pop up. Mental health is something you should truly be strong in. On how the LSU game helped him grow as a runner and thoughts on playing in Tiger Stadium this fall One thing that Coach Saban said to me, whether distributing the ball to our play makers, whether using your legs, put the ball in play so the offense can be successful but also doing things that's all part of the game plan. Of course try to master the game plan throughout the week and looking at some of Tennessee's weaknesses from our opposing opponent and when it came to that week it was all about attacking the game plan and trying to do what was best for our offense, whether it was my arm or my legs, that's what truly took place. Secondly, your question about going to Tiger Stadium, what a great opportunity. Being a road warrior. SEC is the best conference, especially with Alabama you're going to get everybody's best game. So anticipating the great crowd and energy and super excited playing on the road. On what Oklahoma can expect going on the road in the SEC First question, I've had a great experience playing in the SEC with just seeing all the enthusiasm, the energy, the tough games that's played in the SEC with all the competition. So I've seen a lot with my time being in college. I can just say they're going to have a lot of competitive games and also a great experience playing in the SEC. Number one, the resources provided with being a student-athlete and being a student-athlete at an SEC school, a lot is poured into the universities and what a great opportunity with that being in the SEC. Super happy for them to have that experience. What a great opportunity with them being a part of the SEC. What was your second question? More on playing on the road Oh, playing on the road is hard. That's something that we try to embrace in the off-season, the challenges that may be presented in the future with playing on the road. It's hard and they are down one because everybody wants to give Alabama their best game and a lot of energy in the building. So it's hard to narrow down one but it's super tough playing in the SEC. On his SEC Media Days outfit Well, okay, so it was down to three suits. I was trying to decide which color I was going to wear. Whether it was a light suit, a black suit that was neutral, and a lighter color, it was hard to decide. I want you to guess when I decided to put that on, I decided this morning. I hope I look all right because I decided this morning right before our flight. It came down to the shoes. You got to start with the shoes when you start your outfit off so I got the black Pradas on and then you build up from there. On the Rose Bowl game being a motivator What a great question. There are a lot of things that you can reflect on from past seasons and number one for us was last year. We were blessed and fortunate to be in the college playoffs, one game away. What burn do you need more than being that close to the championship and so for us, we're passionate about each other and also passionate about achieving short-term goals and long-term goals in this process and we can all reflect from it. We shared the same experience from Coach DeBoer with failing to achieve a national championship so now it's about refocusing and focusing on our spring 2024 football season. On a going from being doubted to having high expectations I think it's the same, being the best version of myself, being the best quarterback in the country, learning, growing as a player, seeking all information from my coaching staff, being a student of the game. I think it's all about going 1-0, and the grind doesn't stop. That cliche term, the grind and the stop. Each and every day that you have the opportunity to play the game of football, seize it. Try to do what's best for the football team in a sense. So I say, you know, for me, and my development, it's all about getting better and leaning on my brothers because it's going to be a chance where we play a game one and it's all about attacking the task at hand which is being the best version of myself, entering the building and having a rep each and every day that I have on the practice field.

