After arriving in Tuscaloosa on Friday night, Alabama's 28th head coach Kalen DeBoer was officially introduced as Nick Saban's replacement Saturday. With Saban in attendance, DeBoer did an introductory press conference where he shared his vision and goals for the Crimson Tide. Following the press conference, DeBoer took questions from local media as he prepares for what will certainly be a tumultuous offseason in the wake of Saban's retirement. Here's everything DeBoer said to Alabama reporters Saturday:

Advertisement

DeBoer on replacing Saban

I think, first of all, just to be the head coach here in Alabama, but also understanding If that's going to happen you had to be the coach to follow Coach Saban. I said it earlier I don't take that lightly. I take it as quite an honor, to be honest with you and I don't there's any comparison you can make... Great ones who have been in places. Coach Peterson at UW, Jeff Tedford at Fresno and everyone down the line. I think embracing everything about it that made that place great and especially the great people and in these particular cases, the great head coaches, embracing that, learning its as quickly as possible, trying to make as few mistakes as far as losing traditions that are important to the fanbase and players and all those type of things, that's what you can do. That's all you can ask yourself is just embrace all that comes along with being in this position and following Coach Saban.

On his staff at Alabama

I just got offered an opportunity here, certainly have a strong opinion of I'd like to do but I don't want to get too much into that... here in the next day or so 24 hours but I want to be very thorough and the fine line with that is that, as players are being sought after our own roster, there's less people to get in front of them. I'm working tirelessly to manage who we have here. I've had one-on-ones, group meetings I've done that a bunch already last night and today. So I'll work on getting the staff in order very quickly. There will be in touch of Washington in there. I'm certainly going open to and kind of hitting on what Greg was discussing with you when I showed up here. I understand there needs to be some SEC ties and some southeast ties that can help bridge the gap of my experiences here. There are experiences, having been West Coast and Indiana and just some of the recruiting, but I don’t want to lead you on that there’s every coaches phone number in my phone right now. I’ve just got to put myself in a spot where the right people are around me. I will say this, I wasn’t a West Coast guy either. I’d never been to the West coast until a few years ago. Coached at two universities out there. I think there’s an ability to adapt that I feel confident in to where we’re at. I understand what the SEC is all about. Kind of how strong and how much it means here."

On the threat of players going to the portal

Yeah, it's really strong. I don't care where you're at if you see an opportunity to add to your team and especially if it might hurt one of your competitors you're going to do that. Unfortunately, that's the situation that college football, college athletics is in right now where those things can happen pretty quickly and in many cases not much in terms of consequences if you're not handling things the right way.

On his pitch to players

I tried to show them a little bit of my vision but I've also told them that I understand you can't buy into my vision until you truly know me. So just give me a chance, give me a chance to show you a few of the things. I'm gonna listen to you at meet you where you're at right now. Try to show them through some proof of things that have happened, whether at Washington and we haven't gotten into much beyond that but, what this will look like. How great we can be out there on the football field because of what we're doing schematically, because of the people that are going to be around you as you show up in the weight room for that workout. The people that are around you from a coaching staff standpoint developing you. Show them that their development and what we've done with the guys who have gone to the NFL in the past and how we do that especially.

On others who helped shape his offensive identity as a coach

In today's age of film and how accessible it all is it's not like I've just sat with one person or a few people. I've been doing it for over 20 years and I think being with people that are driven and motivated to do it the best has helped push me and putting a system together over 20 plus years, that allows us to have the flexibility to do something from one year to the other that fits our personnel, we're able to do that. Just most recently, I think you look at our staff that we had at Washington and it's a group of guys that just are so cohesive and they developed in the system I put in place. Head Coach wise, Jeff Tedford would be someone I would throw out there, and we were together here in 2017 in this stadium. It wasn't one that I want to remember. It was a long day but I think there was some things even that day that we did that went pretty well schematically. There's just a lot of pieces that go into it, a lot of different metrics. Some metrics from the head coach, we were asked, specifically from an offensive standpoint.

On the characteristics DeBoer looks for in a quarterback

I think it's got to be someone who's a great leader. We've won different ways. We've won national championships with guys who would rather run before throw and we've done it with guys who are pure pocket passers and not very mobile. I think, again, the flexibility of our offense... Our offense is going to be quarterback-driven. We need to make sure, though, that the skill around him is all ready to score from anywhere on the football field. I understand sometimes with tight ends or something like that, might not be that but that person is on the field for purpose to help us be explosive and then everything starts up front with our offensive line.

On Nick Saban helping from afar

I rang him up this morning. I talked to him yesterday and that was a kind of an introductory call just to get some insight on a few things. I feel confident enough in my abilities, along with knowing that you have someone that wants this program to be so successful. I firmly, 100% believe that he wants nothing but the best. Some leaders, some people when they leave It's like, 'You know what? I want to be that legend and I don't want it to be as good as it was when I was there.' That's obviously not the case, I think all of you would know that. He wants this thing to be even better and we can always look to him. His legendary status will never be questioned.

On Washington General Manager Courtney Morgan

He's just so tied into everyone in the recruiting world, players, staff members. He knows a lot of this roster, and there are parents of players on this roster that he's got their numbers and talking with them right now, probably alluding to what we're trying to accomplish right now and holding people in place...

On the decision to come to Alabama