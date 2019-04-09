We are now less than three weeks away from the NFL Draft on April 25-27. Tuesday, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took time to talk about his projections and evaluations on several pro prospects during a one-hour teleconference. Here is what he had to say about a few Alabama draft hopefuls.

"Damien Harris was supposed to be the guy. He’s a good player coming out of Alabama. Josh Jacobs kind of overtook the starting job this past year, late in the season especially, when it really counted. But I still think he can be an effective back in a rotation.”

“A guy who can wants to play tackle, I think can play tackle. Shorter arms is what everyone’s going to focus on. But just a consistent three-year starter at Alabama who has played on the right side and the left side. And if you’ve got to, and if it doesn’t work out on the edge — which again, I think it will — you can move him inside to guard and he’ll be just fine, as well. I think Jonah’s a possibility there.

“I think he’s universal. I get it, Josh Allen would have been the easier choice because he’s an edge guy and he’s played that 3-4 outside linebacker, and he’s probably going to be a plug-and-play starter right away and can be an impact player right away and is confident in dropping back in coverage.

"I just think Quinnen’s special, I really do. And that’s what it came down to. And you can move guys around. It’s a base 3-4, but sometimes you watch the tape and the base 3-4 looks like a four-man front and guys are moving around. I just think if you get an opportunity to draft a difference maker the way I think that Quinnen can be in the league, you’ve got to take advantage. And what I saw from him this year, I honestly — when I was done evaluating the tape — thought he was the best defensive player in all of college football this year. The power that he has in addition to that quick first step, hand usage and finishing and then showing up in big games. When they needed him the most he was there — LSU, Georgia, the playoffs. Until he injured his hand, which he’s had repaired, he was the most dominant player in the College Football Playoff and the SEC Championship Game. So, I struggled with it, but I went with Quinnen just because I could sleep better at night knowing that I got the better football player.”