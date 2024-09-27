PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wNTM4S045WTdRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

ESPN College GameDay hosts discuss working with Nick Saban

Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Legendary former Alabama coach Nick Saban will make his first trip back to Tuscaloosa for his new job Saturday. Saban is now part of the ESPN College GameDay crew, which will set up shop in Tuscaloosa for No. 4 Alabama’s top-five clash against No. 2 Georgia.

Saban has already been a welcome addition to the GameDay crew, adding his expertise during the program's first five shows of the season. Ahead of his homecoming appearance Saturday, Saban garnered praise from his new colleagues for his professionalism, communication and, of course, the expertise he brings to the table.

“We always try to prepare thoroughly but what Nick has brought is a dynamic that this show or any show has never really had,” GameDay host Rece Davis said. “No. 1 he’s a gifted communicator no matter what. Obviously he’s a football expert and legend. So there’s an Xs and Os component and a recency to being at the height of his career coming to TV that I don’t think anybody’s really had in TV before. And him being able to do that and the way he can communicate things and his willingness to be candid and his ability to break things down, I don’t say he makes it simple, he makes it understandable, which is really the mark of a great communicator.”

Saban has already started accomplishing what many expected when he became part of the GameDay crew, expanding everyone’s football knowledge. In his appearances so far, Saban has frequently broken down complex concepts and schemes from teams across college football. The show also has a film room segment where the greatest college football coach of all time can show off the savviness that made him just that.

“You have a tendency, if you’re not a coach, you watch certain things and maybe you think you’re smart, maybe you watch something other than just the ball,” Davis said. “But he shows you different things to watch. It’s just matter-of-fact and the way he views the game. But now you’ll catch yourself saying ‘Oh, he talked about watching this guy being accountable for the quarterback, or this guy immediately when he steps out of the box, now the quarterback knows it’s a quarterback draw.’ Things like that that you learn.”

Davis also emphasized the passion Saban demonstrates on the show for the sport of football as a whole. On GameDay, Saban isn’t afraid to dive into the complex world of NIL or the politics that create the complex college football landscape.

“The thoughts and the experience that he has and knowing that he can rely on what happened, and then it comes to fruition,” GameDay Sports Betting Analyst “Stanford Steve” Coughlin said. “There was a conversation about last week about Florida and Florida State. Florida doesn’t have any alignment in their university. You’ve gone through five coaches and none of them have had success, maybe it's not the coach. But a coach can say that, especially the greatest one of all time. Every situation; every possible deal that we’ve come across for a show’s sake he’s there and its outgoing and when he speaks there’s not a peep in the room. Everybody’s trying to get smarter and that’s because of him.”

Like his coaching role, Saban takes his new gig seriously, but he isn’t afraid to deviate from heavy-hitting college football topics or deep dives into a team’s playbook. After all, College GameDay is there to entertain, and Saban is quickly learning how to do just that, too.

“There’s a lot that comes with College GameDay,” Coughlin said. “You see the trucks here. You see the sets and the space we take up, there’s a lot. And when you go to a room and it's 12 people in a Zoom call, I think people are like ‘I gotta see what I got here.’ So I think it’s just getting comfortable. He’s got more comfortable and it gets more fun every week. It’s been great.”

“He’s been absolutely terrific,” Davis said. “He’s funny. He brings ideas to the meetings. He busts people’s chops. He takes it when you give it to him back. He’s been tremendous, just an amazing teammate.”

Saban will undoubtedly steal the show in front of a huge crowd of adoring Alabama fans on Saturday. The love shown to the former coach will reach a fever pitch when he’s joined by his wife, Miss Terry, who was selected to be the guest picker on Saturday.

As far as who Saban will select between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs, Davis believes that choice won’t be influenced by any external factors.

“You might as well just say what you think,” Davis said. “And I’m confident he’ll do that. He hasn’t hesitated to do that in any facet of his life or the entire time I’ve known him. So I imagine he’ll just say who he thinks is gonna win.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2VzcG4tY29sbGVnZS1nYW1lZGF5LWhvc3RzLWRpc2N1c3Mtd29y a2luZy13aXRoLW5pY2stc2FiYW4iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZlc3BuLWNvbGxlZ2UtZ2FtZWRheS1ob3N0cy1kaXNjdXNzLXdv cmtpbmctd2l0aC1uaWNrLXNhYmFuJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK