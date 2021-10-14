Emmanuel Henderson thriving as a senior, earns All-Star invite

Emmanuel Henderson, Rivals100 athlete from Geneva County High School in Hartford, Alabama, has posted incredible numbers during his senior season. He has rushed for 1,230 yards and 18 touchdowns in only six games. What is more impressive is his 14.3 yards per carry average. He is also 2-of-3 passing with a touchdown.

"He has been playing great," said Geneva County head coach, Jim Bob Striplin. "He is as explosive as ever. We kept him out one game (Elba) because of a separated shoulder, but he is almost back to full strength now.

"He has always been really good on outside runs, jet sweeps. The biggest thing this year is that he is a lot more physical. He'll go in there and stick between the tackles. He is bigger, stronger and faster. He gets better as the year goes on. There is a big difference from a physical standpoint from last year."

Most see the rushing yards and automatically assume he is locked-in to playing running back once he arrives at Alabama next year. Coach Striplin, along with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, believes he is a jack-of-all-trades on the offensive side of the ball.

"Coach Saban was asking me a while back what I thought would be his best position once he gets to Alabama," Striplin said. "I told him he can move around and play multiple positions. He is an offensive guy all the way. That's what they have in mind.

"He just wants to be able to help the team wherever they want. We like to move him around on offense so nobody can get a real good beat on him. We've used him more in the I-formation this year. He has become more explosive. We used him in jet sweeps, but now people don't know which way he is coming."

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound athlete was selected on Wednesday as a running back to compete in the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Classic. The game will take place on December 11 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

"It's an honor," Henderson said regarding his selection to the all-star game. "It's great being one of the top high school players picked to play in the game. It's very exciting.

"I am excited to get out there and have some fun with some of my future teammates like Jeremiah and Kobe. I talked with Jeremiah earlier about the game.”

Henderson did not play two weeks ago and only played in one half of a game last week. He had 10 rushing attempts for 220 yards and three touchdowns. He also three a 13-yard touchdown pass. It's safe to say Henderson is almost back to full strength.

"I am getting back to normal," he said. "I am ready to go this week. I feel like I have really improved my strength and vision this year. I have improved how I cut and just switching the ball to my other hand. I just want to continue being a great leader for my team and help us win."

The solid Alabama commitment wasn't happy to see the Tide fall at Texas A&M last weekend. He spoke with area recruiter, Charles Kelly, after the game. Coach Kelly will attend Henderson's game on Friday night against G.W. Long.

"I don't really know what happened," Henderson said regarding Alabama's loss. "It was just one of those days. I talked to Coach Kelly the other day. We talk every week. We didn't talk about the game. He was just asking how my week was going and ask how my family is doing. They'll have a bounce back game this week. I know they've had a good week of practice.

"Coach Kelly is coming to watch me play on Friday night. I am very excited about him coming to the game. He hasn't seen me play in a while. I have to show him a little something."

Henderson has enjoyed attending games at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall. He is doing his part in helping recruit others to join the Crimson Tide's class and it has been noticed by Coach Saban.

"The visits back to Tuscaloosa have been good," he said. "It's been nice getting back to full stadiums; just to see the environment. All of that has been great. I've had a really good home feeling when I am there. It's been great talking to different people and meeting new friends.

"I hung out with Khurtiss Perry last time I was there. I've been talking to him a lot. I think we are really good with him. I talk to Coach Saban every time I go there. He always tells me how he appreciates me helping out in terms of recruiting other players. He loves me being down there. He just wants me to get to know everyone around the program and keep doing what I am doing."

The in-state athlete has discussed his future with Coach Saban and the ways Alabama will use him in its offense. He is excited about the future and the current state of the Tide's recruiting class.

"They are going to find different ways to use me," Henderson said. "I can play running back, slot and kick return. That's what I want to do.

"I feel great about the class. I talk to all the other commitments all the time. We are in a group chat. I've made really good friends with most of them. We are recruiting a lot of guys. I feel like we are in good shape with several guys."

Henderson considered graduating early, but wants to continue playing basketball for his senior season before enrolling at Alabama in May.