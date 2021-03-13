 Emmanuel Henderson commits to Alabama football
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-13 13:15:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Emmanuel Henderson commits to Alabama

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Rivals four-star prospect Emmanuel Henderson has committed to Alabama. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound running back/athlete out of Geneva County in Hartford, Alabama committed to the Tide over Georgia, Auburn, and Clemson. Henderson is the fifth Alabama football commit out of the Class of 2022 following quarterback Ty Simpson who committed to Alabama on February 26. Click the play button to watch Henderson's junior highlights.

