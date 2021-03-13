Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!
Rivals four-star prospect Emmanuel Henderson has committed to Alabama. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound running back/athlete out of Geneva County in Hartford, Alabama committed to the Tide over Georgia, Auburn, and Clemson. Henderson is the fifth Alabama football commit out of the Class of 2022 following quarterback Ty Simpson who committed to Alabama on February 26. Click the play button to watch Henderson's junior highlights.