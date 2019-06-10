Latrell Neville, 2021 wide receiver from Willowridge High School in Houston, Texas, stopped in Tuscaloosa last Thursday. The Crimson Tide sits in great position for a few other elite players in the 2021 class in Texas including Latrell McCutchin and Kendrick Blackshire. Neville will receive heavy attention from Alabama during the course of the next year and a half.

"The visit was really good," Neville said. "It was my second time there. We toured the facilities, took pictures, met with Coach Saban and watched practice.

"Coach Saban really just expressed how big of a target I am for the 2021 class. He wants me to return asap. I think he's a hell of a coach."

Neville also thinks highly of Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins.

"He's a really good guy," he said. "He gave me some good advice on things I should look for in this recruitment process as well things on a personal level."



The 6-foot-4 190-pound athlete was asked about the facilities. He said Georgia and Tennessee were better, but "not one who falls in love with the glitter and gold." There were a few things that really stood out to Neville about Alabama.

"The winning culture," he said. "The facility, atmosphere and the vibe is just different."