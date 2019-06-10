Latrell McCutchin, 2021 cornerback from Johnson High School in Austin, Texas, announced his commitment via Twitter on Monday evening. He actually committed to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on Saturday prior to his departure from Tuscaloosa.

"Every resource an athlete and his family could possibly be looking for in a school is at Bama," McCutchin told BamaInsider when asked why he chose the Tide. "Every opportunity athletically, along with the great networking from the alumni, to prepare us for the real world after football. I can’t see myself playing anywhere else right now.

"I’ve always wanted to go there, but them being my dream school wasn’t enough for me to commit. I chose Bama because it’s flat out different on-and-off the field, and I realized that when I visited. They also did recruit me really well."

McCutchin informed Nick Saban, cornerbacks coach Karl Scott and area recruiter Jeff Banks about his decision on Saturday. He said they were all "very excited" about his decision.

"Best coaching staff in the country," he said when asked his thoughts of the Alabama coaches. "Hands down!"

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back was joined by his head coach and uncle during his camp session. He had an excellent work-out and solidified himself as a priority target in the 2021 class for the Crimson Tide.

"It was great," McCutchin said regarding the camp. "Being coached up by Coach Scott and the rest of the staff is something I want to do long term."

So what stands out the most about Alabama?

"They really have everything you could possibly imagine," he said. "The facilities, the love from the coaches and the way they kept everything real with me, and just the environment and energy as a whole."

McCutchin will not completely shut down his recruitment. He will enter his junior year this fall. Schools will continue to heavily pursue him especially now with his commitment to Alabama. He strongly considered Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and SMU. He is taking an unofficial visit to Oklahoma State on Wednesday.