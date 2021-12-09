Elite sophomores talk recent offer from Alabama
KJ Bolden, 2024 four-star athlete from Buford High School in Georgia, received good news earlier this week when Alabama extended him an offer. Alabama assistant coach Charles Kelly attended his semi-final playoff game (a 21-6 win against Carrollton) on Friday night.
"It felt really good to receive an offer from Alabama," Bolden said. "Alabama has a rich tradition and the players they produce every year in the draft is on another level."
Bolden's high school coaches informed him about the offer from the Crimson Tide after his football practice on Monday. He has hauled in 24 receptions for 498 yards and four touchdowns this season.
A few of Bolden's teammates, Isaiah Bond and Jake Pope, are committed to Alabama in the 2022 class. Bolden watched the Tide's win against Georgia in the SEC Championship. Both schools have offered and will heavily recruit him the next few years.
"It was a great game," he said. "Bama out like they wanted it more. I can't wait to see how it plays out the next couple of weeks."
Bolden is recruited by Alabama as an athlete, but worked at receiver when he attended the Tide's camp in June.
"The culture is a lot to me," the sophomore said in June."The coaches know what they really talking about."
Ryan Pellum, 2024 four-star athlete from Millikan High School in Long Beach, California, received an offer from the Crimson Tide on Tuesday. Alabama coaches were on the West Coast visiting key targets in the 2022 class.
Alabama assistant coach Holmon Wiggins stopped by Pellum's school visit with the coaches and to inform them of the Tide's offer for the highly talented sophomore.
"I feel greatly honored," Pellum said regarding his new offer from the Crimson Tide. "I have never visited. I am going to try to go this spring or summer, and to a game next year."
Pellum had a terrific season with 42 receptions for 721 yards and 10 touchdowns. He knows the rich tradition of Alabama football and the enormous of amount of success at his position.
"I like a lot of things about Alabama especially Coach Saban and Coach Wiggins," he said."Coach Wiggins had a first round receiver the past three years. Alabama is also always at the top."
The four-star athlete has 33 offers which includes Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cal, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and Utah.