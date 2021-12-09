Elite sophomores talk recent offer from Alabama

KJ Bolden, 2024 four-star athlete from Buford High School in Georgia, received good news earlier this week when Alabama extended him an offer. Alabama assistant coach Charles Kelly attended his semi-final playoff game (a 21-6 win against Carrollton) on Friday night.

"It felt really good to receive an offer from Alabama," Bolden said. "Alabama has a rich tradition and the players they produce every year in the draft is on another level."

Bolden's high school coaches informed him about the offer from the Crimson Tide after his football practice on Monday. He has hauled in 24 receptions for 498 yards and four touchdowns this season.

A few of Bolden's teammates, Isaiah Bond and Jake Pope, are committed to Alabama in the 2022 class. Bolden watched the Tide's win against Georgia in the SEC Championship. Both schools have offered and will heavily recruit him the next few years.

"It was a great game," he said. "Bama out like they wanted it more. I can't wait to see how it plays out the next couple of weeks."

Bolden is recruited by Alabama as an athlete, but worked at receiver when he attended the Tide's camp in June.

"The culture is a lot to me," the sophomore said in June."The coaches know what they really talking about."

