Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Alabama will open it's season on Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando against Louisville. The defending national champions will also have a few recruits as guests in the stands. Schools are allocated a small amount of tickets for natural site games to distribute to prospects. Alabama will have some of the top players in the Sunshine State in attendance. The only stipulation is coaches are not allowed to speak with the recruits and they will not be on the sidelines prior to kickoff. They will simply just attend the game and watch as a spectator. Below is a list of several top recruits expected in attendance.

The FSU commitment was expected to visit Alabama during the summer, but failed to make a trip to Tuscaloosa. He is set on taking in the game in Orlando this weekend. Alabama hopes to get him to T-Town sometime this fall. Expect him to take a least one trip with the Crimson Tide. Some believe Dent is a strong flip candidate. It's a long way to go for that to happen, but having him in Orlando is a step in the right direction.

Stevenson is one of the top DBs in the country. He was in Tuscaloosa for the Tide's cook-out in June. He wants to get more familiar with the coaching staff. Stevenson expects to visit Alabama at least once this fall and expects to return for an official visit.

The Crimson Tide commitment is making the trip down to Orlando this weekend. A good sign of his rock solid status with Alabama.

Alabama is looking to add another elite edge rusher to the class. Bogle visited Tuscaloosa in June and has been in regular communication with the Crimson Tide. Many assume he will stay close to home and sign with the Hurricanes. Alabama is in the race though. He is more than likely returning to T-Town this fall for an official visit.

Can Alabama get into the mix for one of the top DBs in the South? The Crimson Tide hopes to add at least one more safety. Battle is a name to follow especially if he travels to Tuscaloosa this fall for an official visit.

Sorrels was expected to announce a decision on Monday, but decided to hold off until he takes visits this fall. He visited Alabama in July. South Carolina was considered the favorite for the Sunshine State product. Alabama seems to have gained the recent momentum. Will a decision possibly come after this week? We'll see.

Bowman made a trip to Alabama earlier this summer. There is a serous interest in the both sides. Alabama is happy to have him in attendance for their game this weekend.