Elite point guard Jaden Bradley commits to Alabama basketball

Nate Oats added another elite target Thursday evening as IMG Academy point guard Jaden Bradley committed to Alabama over a top-five that also included Arizona, Gonzaga, Flordia State & Kentucky.

Bradley becomes the first member of the Crimson Tide's 2022 class. The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder is currently rated as the No. 5 point guard and No. 25 overall player in the 2022 class.

Bradley's commitment comes after Alabama brought in a solid haul in this year's class, adding five-star point guard JD Davison as well as four-star center Charles Bediako and four-star forward Jusaun Holt. The Tide also brought in former Furman forward Noah Gurley and former Texas Tech guard Nimari Burnett through transfers.