Quandarrius Robinson, four-star outside linebacker from Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham, is fresh off a dominant performance at The Opening regionals in Atlanta. He measured 6-foot-5, 217-pounds and clocked a 4.6 40-yard dash. Robinson is one of the most wanted prospects in the country.

The former Auburn commitment has spent a lot of time in Tuscaloosa this year. He attended several Junior Day events. He has also been to multiple spring practices.

"The visit was good," Robinson said. "It was really the same stuff. Just getting to know the coaches better. I spent most of the time with Coach Sal (Sunseri) and Coach Scott (area recruiter). Coach Sal will be my position coach if I go to Alabama.

"I finally got to see them with the pads on. Eyabi (Anoma) really stood out. He is going to be something special. He turned me into a fan yesterday. Practice was really intense."

Robinson will credit his relationship with Sal Sunseri as one of the key reasons why he is high on the Crimson Tide.