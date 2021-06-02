Elite in-state defender shines in Tide's first camp

Kelby Collins, 2023 Rivals100 defensive end from Gardendale High School in Alabama, was one of several top players in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday as the Crimson Tide kicked off its summer camp season.

"It was awesome," Collins said. "It was a great atmosphere. I did the camp, talked to the coaches and visited.

"The camp was good. I liked working with Coach Roach. He's a great guy and coach. I felt like I did good."

Collins said he also spoke with Nick Saban who talked to him more about the overall program, and he liked what he saw from the rising junior during camp.

The in-state star received an offer from Alabama earlier this year and attended A-Day in April. The first visit of his summer schedule was a great opportunity to see a little more of his childhood favorite.

"I felt good being down there," he said. "It was great seeing all the new add-on they made that I couldn't see last time. The new locker rooms, equipment rooms and additions to the stadium really stood out to me."

The 6-foot-4, 262-pound lineman will attend camps at Clemson (June 5), Georgia (June 10) and Florida (June 25).