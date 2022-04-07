Elite Georgia defender Eddrick Houston enjoys first trip to Tuscaloosa

Eddrick Houston, the No. 2 strongside defensive end from Buford High School in Georgia, visited Tuscaloosa for the first time this week. The elite pass rusher received an offer from the University of Alabama in October. He joined a few teammates on Wednesday for a glimpse of what Alabama has to offer.

"It was really nice,” Houston said of the trip to Alabama. "I was able to see the training facility, meet some players, meet Coach Saban, and see how Alabama operates. It was amazing to see how similar it is to the way we run practice at Buford and how organized it was.

"Alabama is recruiting me to play the Jack linebacker position.They want me to do the things that Will Anderson does for them. I like the way that he (Anderson) can rush the passer and drop in coverage. Never got a chance to talk to him.”

Houston is drawing plenty of early comparisons to the returning NCAA sack leader (Anderson). He measured 6-foot-3, 250-pounds during the visit where he also spoke with the few coaches including outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler, area recruiter Charles Kelly and Nick Saban.

"Yes," he responded when asked if that's the position he wants to play at the next level. "Since I'm on the lighter side compared to the defensive ends on the college level.

"Coach Hutzler is full of energy. He's a great coach all-around. Coach Saban's message to me was to be where my feet are and focus on where I am in the moment."

The top 20 overall recruit in the 2024 class said he does not have any favorites this early in his recruitment. He is still trying to narrow down the schools where he believes he will fit in at the next level.

"The things I like about Alabama is their culture and how every athlete has bought into it," Houston concluded.

Watch sophomore season highlights!