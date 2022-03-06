Elite DB has eye-opening visit with the Tide

Ellis Robinson, 2024 four-star cornerback from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, visited Alabama when he was 12 years old. His dream at the time was to one day have an opportunity to football for the Crimson Tide. He was offered by Alabama in November.

Robinson returned to Tuscaloosa with his parents on Saturday for the Tide's Junior Day. He toured the campus and facilities, met with coaches and had an opportunity to sit down with Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

"The visit was great," Robinson said. "It felt like home. It felt good to be back. It's the best visit I've taken so far!

"Coach Saban gave me his evaluation of me as a player. He put his stamp on the offer. He wants me to come back to a one day camp so he can work with me to see where I fit in the defensive scheme."

"Everything," he said when asked what stood out regarding his visit. "It was an eye-opening experience. I now see why they are so consistently dominant every year. My parents loved it. It was eye-opening for them too."

The highly touted athlete said he also spoke with Alabama assistant coaches Travaris Robinson and Robert Gillespie. He plans on returning to to Tuscaloosa in June for the Tide's camp.

"My goal is to play in the NFL and Bama will prepare me for the next level," Robinson said. "They also have a strong network for players after football. I will probably return in the summer time for the one day camp. I look forward to working with Coach Saban."

The offers have poured in for Robinson from schools throughout the country including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and more more. Alabama is in great position with the New Rochelle, New York native.

"I talked about it with my parents and we decided to go through the process," Robinson said when asked about making an early decision. "We are going to enjoy the process and take our time. I want to visit all the schools I'm interested in so I can see what they have to offer."

