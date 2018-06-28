When Nick Saban gives you a compliment it means something — especially if you play defensive back. The Alabama head coach has made a habit of placing defensive backs in the NFL, including six first-rounders during his 11 seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Last week, Alabama hosted a recruit who Saban believes could add to that list in the future. Four-star cornerback Jeffery Carter recently made his second trip to Tuscaloosa, spending Thursday through Saturday checking out what the Crimson Tide has to offer. Although while he was soaking in Alabama’s football-rich atmosphere, he wasn’t the only one who came away impressed.

Carter said he was able to sit down with Saban, who made him a bold prediction if he ended up signing with the Crimson Tide.