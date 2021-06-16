Elite class of 2024 QB hoping for Alabama offer after camping with the Tide

“He said he liked how I played,” Mettauer said. “There’s just a few things I need to improve like overstriding and stuff like that. I also just need to work on the spin of the ball, but he really likes my game.”

Mettauer, a native of The Woodlands, Texas, took part in Alabama’s camp before going through a private throwing session in front of Nick Saban and first-year offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. While the quarterback was unable to meet with Saban during his visit, he did get the opportunity to work one-on-one with O’Brien, who spent some time breaking down his mechanics on the field.

Mabrey Mettauer’s flowing blonde locks and 6-foot-5 stature are reminiscent of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. So is his rocket arm and ability to make plays on the football field. Monday, the class of 2024 quarterback flashed all of the above during his first visit to Tuscaloosa, Ala.

After beginning his freshman season at the junior varsity level last year, Mettauer was called up to the varsity team heading into the district schedule. He went on to earn honorable mention all-district honors while splitting time behind center at The Woodlands High School, one of the largest programs in the state.

Heading into his sophomore year, Mettauer already holds offers from Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Louisiana-Monroe, LSU and Texas Tech. Following his visit to Alabama, he said he’s hoping to add the Crimson Tide to that list soon.

“It would be honestly unbelievable,” Mettauer said of a potential Alabama offer. “I would like to stay in the south, so it would mean a lot to me. Alabama isn’t too far from home, so that would be nice.”

Along with taking part in camp, Mettauer was also able to tour Alabama’s campus for the first time. The Texan said he enjoyed Tuscaloosa and was especially impressed with the Tide’s state-of-the-art facilities.

“I like the town a lot, it’s really pretty,” Mettauer said. “The stadium was massive, and all the facilities were outstanding. They had the newest technology. They had cryotherapy, and I love cryo. They also have this water bed where you lay on it and it fills up with water. It just helps relax you. They have sleeping pods and stuff like that, too. They let me try out the water bed thing, and that was really cool.”

Mettauer said he currently speaks once a week with his lead recruiter, Drew Svoboda, stating he has built up a nice relationship with the first-year Alabama assistant. In addition to forming a connection with the Tide’s coaching staff, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound quarterback can also see himself excelling in Alabama’s high-powered offense.

“I feel like their offense and what they run would be a good fit for me,” Mettauer said. “Their quarterbacks will run if they have to, but they throw a good amount. That’s what I’m about. I like their pro-style offense, and that’s the type of system I’d like to be in.”

Following his trip to Alabama, Mettauer said he’s likely done making college visits this summer as he looks to prepare for his first full season at the varsity level this fall.

“I’m just really trying to focus on my team,” Mettauer said. “I want to fix up my game a little bit and work on some of the things the coaches have told me at camp so I can be better for my team this fall. My goal is for my completion rate to be at least 65-75 percent and I’m trying to be our district single-game passing record by 100 yards. It’s currently 378, and I’m trying to shoot for 500 plus yards in a game.”