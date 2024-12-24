Elite CB Zyan Gibson commits in-state to Alabama

Zyan Gibson has locked in his college decision.

On Christmas Eve, the elite cornerback from Alabama committed in-state to the Crimson Tide. Gibson is the No. 60 overall player in the Rivals 250 out of Gadsden (Ala.) City High School and one of the nation's top defensive backs in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Gibson elected to play in-state for Kalen DeBoer and Maurice Linguist over fellow in-state contender Auburn, Tennessee, and Miami. The four-star CB made in-season visits to each of his finalists throughout his junior season.

His final visit back to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl put the Crimson Tide in pole position with the blue-chip cornerback.

"I felt like I was ready," Gibson told Rivals of his timeline for a decision. "I'm ready to start working. Alabama was the best fit for me."

"Coach DeBoer and Coach Mo," he continued. "They both keep letting me know how much they want and need me -- that I’m their top priority for 2026 class."