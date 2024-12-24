Elite CB Zyan Gibson commits in-state to Alabama

Zyan Gibson has locked in his college decision.
On Christmas Eve, the elite cornerback from Alabama committed in-state to the Crimson Tide. Gibson is the No. 60 overall player in the Rivals 250 out of Gadsden (Ala.) City High School and one of the nation's top defensive backs in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Gibson elected to play in-state for Kalen DeBoer and Maurice Linguist over fellow in-state contender Auburn, Tennessee, and Miami. The four-star CB made in-season visits to each of his finalists throughout his junior season.
His final visit back to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl put the Crimson Tide in pole position with the blue-chip cornerback.
"I felt like I was ready," Gibson told Rivals of his timeline for a decision. "I'm ready to start working. Alabama was the best fit for me."
"Coach DeBoer and Coach Mo," he continued. "They both keep letting me know how much they want and need me -- that I’m their top priority for 2026 class."
The Alabama staff zeroed in on Gibson, who at 6-foot-1 and 174 pounds has elite speed, including verified 40 times clocked at 4.45.
"It's the energy they bring ... their loyalty," he continued on the push from Linguist and DeBoer. "They hit me up every week and got me down. They're building that relationship with coaches and the players there."
"Their energy is sky high," Gibson added.
Gibson, one of Alabama's top-rated recruits in the upcoming class, was in Tuscaloosa several times this past year including a pair of game-day visits. The four-star CB was in Bryant-Denny for the win over Georgia and again for the Iron Bowl in November.
The Tide's defensive style has been eye-grabbing for the blue-chipper.
"They're playing their young guys and the defense was moving around, getting stops and turnovers," said Gibson, the No. 60 overall player in the Rivals250. "I can see myself playing in that style of defense."
"It’s good seeing freshmen play early," he added. "That let me know when I work hard that I will have an opportunity to contribute in some way. The defense played aggressive and fast."