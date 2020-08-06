M.J. Morris is quickly becoming one of the most coveted passers in the 2022 class. The four-star quarterback already holds more than two dozen offers and is coming off a sophomore season in which he threw for 2,186 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 379 yards and eight more scores on the ground.

Not bad for 60 percent health.

Morris played all of last season with a hip impingement, a condition in which there is abnormal and wearing contact between the ball and socket of the hip joint. While doctors allowed him to play through the pain last year, the condition ultimately required surgery in December as his surgeon had to reshape the bone around his hip area to allow for better movement.

Morris says he was medically cleared in March and now feels fully recovered from the injury. If colleges liked him last year, he believes they are going to love what’s in store for the coming season.