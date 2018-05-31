This weekend the nation’s most high profile high school quarterbacks will compete in the Elite 11 Finals in Redondo Beach, California. Alabama has two Class of 2019 quarterback commitments that will be competing.

Taulia Tagovailoa (Tua’s younger brother) a 6-foot-0, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback out of Alabaster, Alabama committed to the Crimson Tide on April 21. As a junior Tagovailoa was 287-435 passing (66%) for 3,820-yards and 36 touchdowns leading Thompson High School to a 12-1 record losing to Hoover High School 31-12 in the Class 6A semifinals.

Also competing in the event is Paul Tyson (great-grandson of Paul Bear Bryant) a 6-foot-4, 210-pound pro-style quarterback out of Trussville, Alabama. As a junior, the Rivals.com Four-star quarterback was 238 of 336 passing (70%) for 3,515-yards with 37 touchdowns leading Hewitt-Trussville to an 11-1 record losing to Hoover High School 56-21 in the Class 6A quarterfinals.



The 2018 Elite 11 Finals bring together the top rising senior quarterbacks in an invite-only event to compete over three-days which will include: on-field drills, routes-on-air, classroom instruction, and off-field development. The top quarterbacks from the event will be selected to compete at the Opening Finals which will be held at the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters on June 30-July3.

Rivals.com analysis of each quarterback

On Taulia Tagovailoa from Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Analyst

"What I like most is his attitude and how competitive is. He has a fiery attitude, and he commands the huddle, he holds his teammates to be accountable and he is going to do all he can to lead his team. His arm strength jumps out immediately and he has a nice, short, compact release. He spins the ball well, he can throw with touch and he can buy time in the pocket. I’ve seen him on the big stage, and he loves the moment. He is a gamer that plays with a lot of fire and is a natural leader."

On Paul Tyson from Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Analyst

“Tyson as a player, I really love how he has evolved as a player and improved as a player at quarterback. He has really come a long way over the last 12-13 months as a passer, very nice short compact delivery for a 6-foot-4 quarterback. Not the mobile threat, but don’t sleep on him as he can buy time outside the pocket if needed. He has an above average arm, great touch, and at the Rivals.com three stripe camp he threw multiple beautiful deep balls down the sideline and has great mechanics and he seems to have more confidence. He has a lot of room to develop as a passer reading coverages, making checks, but he threw for over 3,000-yards a junior, he’s a true leader, guys love playing with him and around him, just a great pick up for Alabama.”

What to expect from our coverage

The quarterbacks will go through workouts Friday, June 1 through Sunday, June 3. Our staff will provide a daily Elite 11 Recap on each quarterback including camp highlights and interviews with each quarterback. Check the Talk of Champions Forum and Alabama Recruiting Board throughout the weekend.

The Details

Who: Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson, both Alabama quarterback commitments

What: Elite 11, Top quarterback camp

When: June 1 - June 3

Where: Redondo Beach, California

Why: Chance for each quarterback to make the Nike Opening