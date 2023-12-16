Elijah Pritchett is pumping the brakes on his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. After initially stating Friday night that he intends to enter the transfer portal, the redshirt freshman tackle told Hayes Fawcett that he is no longer planning on leaving Alabama.

“Transferring is not in my best interest,” Pritchett said in a message to Fawcett. “I apologize for any and all inconveniences. I’m 100% locked in. ROLL TIDE!”

Pritchett lost out to five-star freshman Kadyn Proctor for Alabama’s starting left tackle job this season. The 6-foot-6, 312-pounder has played in all 13 games this season, taking part in 95 offensive snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s earned a 46.6 pass-blocking grade and a 70.1 run-blocking mark.

Pritchett signed with Alabama as the top-rated offensive tackle and No. 22 player in the 2022 class. He is a strong candidate to take over one of the starting tackle positions next year as the Crimson Tide is set to lose J.C. Latham to the NFL draft.