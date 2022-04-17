Eli Holstein takes in Alabama spring game.

Eli Holstein, Rivals100 quarterback from Zachary High School in Louisiana, has taken five visits to Alabama since last June including three since early March. It's clear Alabama has Holstein's attention, and the Crimson Tide has recruited him heavily since he received an offer from Coach Saban last summer.

Alabama is in strong contention for two elite quarterbacks from the Pelican State, Holstein and Arch Manning. Both have spent time in Tuscaloosa with Manning visiting few weekends ago. Alabama's hope is to sign one of the two quarterbacks.

"The key message from the staff is that they really want me to be their 2023 quarterback," Holstein said after attending the A-Day game on Saturday. "The visit was great. I got to spend a lot of time with the coaching staff especially Coach Saban, Coach O'Brien, Coach Wolford and Coach Mortensen.

"The relationship with Coach O'Brien is coming along great. I've been keeping in touch with him a lot and the more I spend time with him the more I can see myself playing for him as well."

The big reason why the Tide is sitting high on his list of favorites?

"The coaching staff," he responded. "I like everyone that’s involved and especially those that are involved in the QB room. Coach O’Brien, Coach Dooley, and Coach Mortensen are great coaches and just being able to spend time with them and talk football and go over their offense is always a great time for me.

"Coach Saban and I talked a lot about the spring game and how that was. We also just talked and had normal conversations. He’s always telling me stories from his past and everything which is great. He also told me why he wants me and what he likes about me."

Holstein will visit Florida on Wednesday before he begins spring practice with hopes to leading his team to another state championship as a senior. He expects to announce a decision prior to the start of the season.

Another visit to Alabama is certain, but Holstein does not have any dates scheduled at this time. He was happy to bring most of his family back to Tuscaloosa.

"I was really excited my mom got to come up this time and meet everyone and spend time with them as well," Holstein said. "I was also excited my little sister got to come up and hang out with everyone while we were up there.

"I thought it (spring game) was great. It's pretty much best vs. the best out there. It was great just watching the offense and seeing what they do was great."

“I got to talk to the QB’s. They all just said that it’s a lot faster from high school to college and the offense is more complex so you have to pay attention in the film room, but also take time out on your own to study and learn.”