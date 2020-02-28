News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-28 08:09:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Early takeaways from the NFL Combine, Ruggs III blazes with 4.2 40-time

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

The NFL Combine continued this week and it was Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III who dazzled with a forty time of 4.27. Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts checked in at 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds and ran a 4.54 forty time which was the fastest of any quarterback.

Alabama measurements at NFL Combine

Key Combine Results

- Henry Ruggs III

5-foot-11, 188

4.27 40-time (fastest)

42.0 vertical jump

10-foot-9 broad jump

Projected No. 21 to the Eagles

- Jerry Jeudy

6-foot-1, 193

32 inch arms

4.45 40-time

35 inch vertical

10 foot broad

4.53 shuttle

Projected No. 13 to the Colts

Jalen Hurts

6-foot-1, 222 pounds

4.54 40-time

35.0 vertical

10’5 broad jump

Tua Tagovailoa

6-foot-0, 217

10 inch hands

Projected No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins

Jedrick Wills Jr.

6-foot-4, 312

Projected No. 4 to the NY Giants

Trevon Diggs

Projected No. 18 to the Miami Dolphins

Xavier McKinney

Projected No. 23 to the Patriots

Henry Ruggs III ran a forty time of 4.27 at the NFL Combine | Getty Images
