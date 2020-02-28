Early takeaways from the NFL Combine, Ruggs III blazes with 4.2 40-time
The NFL Combine continued this week and it was Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III who dazzled with a forty time of 4.27. Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts checked in at 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds and ran a 4.54 forty time which was the fastest of any quarterback.
Key Combine Results
- Henry Ruggs III
5-foot-11, 188
4.27 40-time (fastest)
42.0 vertical jump
10-foot-9 broad jump
Projected No. 21 to the Eagles
- Jerry Jeudy
6-foot-1, 193
32 inch arms
4.45 40-time
35 inch vertical
10 foot broad
4.53 shuttle
Projected No. 13 to the Colts
Jalen Hurts
6-foot-1, 222 pounds
4.54 40-time
35.0 vertical
10’5 broad jump
Tua Tagovailoa
6-foot-0, 217
10 inch hands
Projected No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins
Jedrick Wills Jr.
6-foot-4, 312
Projected No. 4 to the NY Giants
Trevon Diggs
Projected No. 18 to the Miami Dolphins
Xavier McKinney
Projected No. 23 to the Patriots