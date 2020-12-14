It will take a monumental day for another school to jump ahead of the University of Alabama for the No. 1 class in the country during the early signing period. It isn't a foregone conclusion the Tide will finish with the top class come February, but currently sitting in a great position especially with a few targets who will wait to sign.

Alabama currently has 13 commitments in the Rivals100 which includes three five-stars led by JC Latham (No. 1 OL in the country), Tommy Brockermeyer (No. 1 player in Texas) and Dallas Turner (No. 1 OLB in the country).

The other members of the Rivals100 in the Tide's class include Ga'Quincy McKinstry (the No. 1 player in Alabama), Damon Payne (No. 1 player in Michigan), Jacorey Brooks (No. 4 WR), Monkell Goodwine (No.1 player in Maryland), Christian Leary (No. 7 WR), TJ Ferguson (No. 3 offensive guard), Deontae Lawson (No. 2 player in Alabama), Agiye Hall (No. 13 WR), Jalen Milroe (No.c3 dual-threat QB) and Kadarius Calloway (No. 2 player in Mississippi).

The Crimson Tide will also have double-digit players enrolling in January. CLICK HERE for the complete list!