 Alabama Football Early Signing Period
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-14 23:55:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Early Signing Period Central!

The next wave of future Alabama stars sign today!
The next wave of future Alabama stars sign today!
Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!

The Early Signing Period has officially arrived. Stay in the loop throughout the day as targets and commitments sign their letter of intent. Video breakdown, interviews, news and notes. The BamaInsider.com crew has it all covered!

Alabama ranks as the No.2 class in the country with 21 commitments entering the Early Signing Period. It has a chance to add several more additions to its class this week.

Be sure to check our final predictions and get the latest recruiting scoop as targets announce their college decision.

JOIN OUR LIVE RECRUITING THREAD!

Order Andrew Bone's new book: The Road to Bama 

Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page
Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page (Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}