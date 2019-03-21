Alabama has gone through the fourth quarter program and has had three practices, so there has been a small enough size to report on. Here are some key takeaways going into practice no. 4.

The quarterback room

Tua Tagovailoa who threw for 3,966-yards and who enters the 2019 season as a 5/2 odds on favorite to win the Heisman has looked crisp early on. Listed at 230 pounds, Tagovailoa seems to have a new sense of maturity if that’s possible and seems to have a great rapport with new quarterbacks coach Steve Sarkisian.

Tagovailoa's comments regarding the Clemson defense have gone somewhat viral."The biggest thing, is the way they disguise their coverages,” said Tagovailoa during this week ’s media availability. “They made it look like one thing pre-snap, and then post-snap it was totally different." Those comments have really been the first time we’ve gained insight into the mind of Tagovailoa following the national championship game.

Vying for the back-up quarterback position is Mac Jones, Tualia Tagovailoa, and Paul Tyson. Jones has seemed to be really working on his craft and throws a good ball, whether it be over the middle of the field on a choice route or the deep ball. We’ve also had an early opportunity to see both Taulia and Tyson. Each will compete with Jones no question this spring for the back-up position. Taulia has a great touch like his brother Tua, throws well on the run, and seems to just have that “it factor".

Tyson is a long and lanky quarterback that has a good delivery and who has also shown to throw a good deep ball. Taulia might be a little ahead of Tyson, but those two are very close talent wise.

On the running backs

We have not seen too much of the running backs to start the spring season, but Saban commented on Wednesday that he is happy with what he has seen from the group. “Those guys have been good,” said Saban.

“They have had good off-season programs, they practice really well, they have enough playing experience that they know what it takes to be successful in terms of doing a job and being responsible and accountable to get it done. Past those guys (Najee and Brian) is where we want to build depth, we recruited a couple of guys that could do that, but we also have a chance for a couple of guys here to also do that as well. Chadarius Townsend has worked there some and has shown some promise.”

