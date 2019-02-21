Ticker
Early look at the Alabama Crimson Tide's Class of 2020

6-foot-3, 225 pound Chris Braswell is a Five-star commitment from Baltimore, Maryland
Alabama already has 11 commitments from the Class of 2020 and is ranked No. 2 in the Rivals.com recruiting rankings. Today, we provide you with an early look at the Class of 2020 which also included six commitments from the State of Alabama.

Early Class of 2020 Commitments 

Class of 2020 Rivals.com Recruiting Rankings 

LSU, Alabama, and Miami currently lead the Rivals.com recruiting rankings as of February 2019

Tracking Alabama's Past Five Recruiting Classes 

Recruiting Team Rankings Since 2016 
Overall Rank Total Signees 5-Stars 4-Stars Average star ranking 

2 (2020)

11 (Commits)

1

7

3.82

2 (2019)

27

3

21

4.00

7 (2018)

20

3

13

3.9

1 (2017)

29

7

19

4.1

1 (2016)

24

5

10

3.83

