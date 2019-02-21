Early look at the Alabama Crimson Tide's Class of 2020
Alabama already has 11 commitments from the Class of 2020 and is ranked No. 2 in the Rivals.com recruiting rankings. Today, we provide you with an early look at the Class of 2020 which also included six commitments from the State of Alabama.
Early Class of 2020 Commitments
Class of 2020 Rivals.com Recruiting Rankings
Tracking Alabama's Past Five Recruiting Classes
Recruiting Team Rankings Since 2016
|Overall Rank
|Total Signees
|5-Stars
|4-Stars
|Average star ranking
|
2 (2020)
|
11 (Commits)
|
1
|
7
|
3.82
|
2 (2019)
|
27
|
3
|
21
|
4.00
|
7 (2018)
|
20
|
3
|
13
|
3.9
|
1 (2017)
|
29
|
7
|
19
|
4.1
|
1 (2016)
|
24
|
5
|
10
|
3.83