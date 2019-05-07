College football odds makers are already predicting that Alabama and Clemson will meet for the 2019 college football national title game at season’s end.

Will Alabama qualify for the 2020 CFP? (per vegasinsider.com)

Yes -250

No +195

Odds to win the college football national title game (per vegasinsider.com)

Clemson 7/4

Alabama 9/4

Georgia 7/1

Ohio State 9/1

Alabama regular season win total (per sportsbetting.ag)

Over 11 (+110)

Under 11 (-130)

Auburn regular season win total (per sportsbetting.ag)

Over 8 (+125)

Under 8 (-145)

Clemson regular season win total (per sportsbetting.ag)

Over 11 (-110)

Under 11 (-110)

Georgia regular season win total (per sportsbetting.ag)

Over 10.5 (-200)

Under 10.5 (+170)

Alabama vs. LSU and Auburn (Per BetOnline)

Alabama -17 vs LSU

Alabama -14 vs Auburn

Early odds to win the Heisman Trophy per VegasInsider.com

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) 7/2

Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) 5/1

Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) 13/2

Alabama against the spread in 2018

Total: 14-1 (straight up)

Home: 9-1 (straight up)

Away: 5-0 (straight up)

Total: 8-7 (against the spread)

Home: 5-6 (against the spread)

Away: 3-1 (against the spread)

Alabama against the spread since 2015

Overall record against the spread since 2015: 32-27

Cover % against the spread since 2015: 54.2

Alabama and Clemson since 2015 (Overall records)

Alabama 55-4

Clemson 55-4

Past College Football Champions since 2015

2015: Ohio State defeated Oregon 45-20

2016: Alabama defeated Clemson 45-40

2017: Clemson defeated Alabama 35-31

2018: Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23

2019: Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16