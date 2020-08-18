The captain of Alabama’s defense is officially at full-go. Dylan Moses spoke to reporters through a Zoom call Tuesday for the first time since suffering a season-ending ACL injury during last year’s fall camp. Roughly a year removed from the setback, the redshirt junior was a full participant in practice Monday as Alabama opened its fall camp.

While the road to recovery hasn’t been the easiest, Moses now feels ready to finally take on his new role as the Crimson Tide’s signal-caller on defense.

“Getting back out there yesterday, I felt really good,” Moses said. “I felt really great actually being out there with my teammates again being that it’s been a year since I’ve been out there. As far as my health, I feel really good. I just need to keep getting better like as far as developing that feel for being on the field again since it’s been a while. But other than that, it’s been great.”

Even after his injury, Moses was projected to be an early-round pick in this year’s NFL draft. Instead, he announced his intention to return in late December, stating he had “unfinished business to take care of over the next 12 months.” Still projected as a possible first-round pick next year, Moses recognizes what this coming season could mean for his career. However, he said his current focus is on leading the Crimson Tide to a national championship.

“I want to be able to put a punctuation on the back end of my career here at Alabama,” Moses said. “But at the same time, I want to be able to affect my teammates. That’s a reason why I came back — I care about them and I love them. So, for me, to be able to affect them and get our guys back to how we used to be.”

Moses was set to take on the Tide’s Mike linebacker role last year, before tearing his ACL in practice the week leading up to the season opener against Duke. The setback came after Joshua McMillon also suffered a season-ending injury earlier in fall camp. That ultimately forced Alabama to start two true freshmen in Shane Lee and Christian Harris at inside linebacker.

“I actually think they did really great as true freshmen,” Moses said. “They did better than what I could have done at that time. I know when I was a freshman in August, I was still learning. I commend them for doing a great job in stepping up and taking up that role. Only losing two games with two middle linebackers that’s freshmen, that’s great.

“Them coming back this year and me being able to help them, lead them and give them some of the things that’s helped me along the way and pass on my knowledge, it’s a great feeling.”

While the mentoring role helped Moses get through last year, he admits his time away from the field was challenging. The Baton Rouge, La., native dressed out on the sidelines to show his support during Alabama’s game against LSU last season but was left helpless as the Tide’s defense allowed 559 total yards in a 46-41 defeat to the Tigers. Alabama could have also used Moses in a 48-45 loss at Auburn three weeks later

“Of course I feel like I could have made a difference, but you can’t look back on the past or reminisce on things,” Moses said. “You have to keep moving forward. Now that I’ve sat back and looked at the things we really need to work on, I’ve been trying to apply it in every way possible as far as being a leader — and not trying to be like a hard-nosed leader. Just trying to be like one that can understand his teammates and be there for his brothers.”

During Moses’ last season on the field in 2018, the former five-star recruit finished as a Butkus Award finalist while leading the Tide with 86 tackles. Now finally returned to full health, he finds himself just a little more than a month away from returning to the field for Alabama’s season opener at Missouri on Sept. 26.

The star linebacker is determined to make his wait worthwhile.

“Honestly, it was a long process,” Moses said. “I was trying to actually rush my process, but my body kept telling me, ‘No.’ As time went on and I got stronger, it was times I would go out on the field without a brace. Now, I feel great. I don’t think about it. I don’t have any second thoughts or be second-guessing when I’m on the field.

“I actually feel really good. I feel like when it’s actually game time, I’ll be ready.”