The meticulous approach greatly contributed to Moses’ rapid ascension to stardom. The former five-star recruit earned his first college scholarship during the eighth grade and graced the cover of ESPN The Magazine at age 15. Six years later he finds himself as the linchpin of Alabama’s defense.

“My dad, like if I wasn’t doing something the way it was supposed to be done, he’d make me do it over and over and over again until I got it right,” Moses said. “That’s where that really came from. And also just that fact that, with me, I was always a competitor. So if I lost I would always want to keep going until I won. That helped develop me as a leader, and that really separated me too as the player I am today.”

HOOVER, Ala. — Dylan Moses is a perfectionist. Somewhere between playing tackle football in the yard at age 10 to developing into one of the nation’s top defenders, the Alabama linebacker developed an obsession with improvement.

Moses was one of three players chosen to represent the Crimson Tide during last week’s SEC Media Days. The junior is coming off a breakout season in which he was named as a Butkus Award finalist after leading Alabama with 86 tackles. Although, his appearance in Hoover was more indicative of a role that can’t be measured in numbers.

This season, Moses will take over signal-calling duties as he shifts over to Mike linebacker. Perhaps more importantly, he’ll also be asked to take charge of an inside linebacking unit devoid of experience.

Moses is the only inside linebacker on Alabama’s roster to start a game at the college level. He joins redshirt senior Joshua McMillon as the team’s only two upperclassmen at the position. The rest of the unit, while talented, is still bound for a few growing pains.

Given Moses’ quick rise to fame, it’s easy to forget he was also at that point in his career not too long ago. This spring, he reflected back to his freshman season, referring to his past self as a “puppy” trying to learn anything he could from the team’s older players. Now a veteran himself, Moses says he’s eager to be in a position to pass that knowledge down.

“Each day that goes by I try and tell them, the ones that are struggling, that it’s OK to make a mistake,” Moses said. “It’s OK to move forward and not feel comfortable right now because in order to make a mistake, in order to learn and be comfortable in our defense, you have to be OK with making the mistakes you’re going to make.

“That’s what really helped me because I was so hard on myself. I was so hard on not getting things right at that particular time that it basically pushed my process up a little more, and I learned the defense faster than I expected to. That’s what I keep on trying to tell them, and that’s what helps me being a leader too, connecting with my teammates.”

Don’t take Moses’ tolerant approach the wrong way. He’s still expecting perfection. Last year, Alabama saw its defense take a step back in points per game, rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, turnovers gained and interceptions. Things especially unraveled late as the Crimson Tide surrendered an average of 35.33 points and 469 total yards over their final three games.

Moses says he won’t stand for that under his watch.

“Personally, I want to lead the defense in the way it’s supposed to be led. I’m the type of guy, I’m a perfectionist, and I want things done the right way — same as Coach Saban. I’m hard on myself and, just as I’m hard on myself, I’m going to be hard on other guys as well. I just want things to be done the way they’re supposed to be.”



This offseason, Nick Saban has placed an emphasis on reestablishing the “Alabama factor” — the team’s ethos centered around discipline and accountability. After watching the team's mental approach crumble down the stretch last season, Moses is holding himself accountable to make sure a situation like that doesn’t occur again.

“It all boils down to the right leadership and guys being on the right page. Because the coaches are going to make the right calls, it’s up to us to execute it,” Moses said. “With that being said, it’s all up to me to get that done. I tell myself and I tell everyone else, ‘Whatever happens with this defense this year, it’s on me.’”

“It’s just everyone being on the same page, everyone having the same mindset,” he added. “Guys like coming together and having an ultimate goal they’re trying to achieve. When guys come and they’re more so worried about just their individual goals and not worried about what the team goal is, that’s when it causes an issue.”

Moses spoke positively of Alabama’s younger players last week, stating he was “really shocked” by how quickly some of the freshmen have already picked up the defense. That growth should continue as the Crimson Tide heads into fall camp next month. Moses will make sure of it.

“I can tell you one thing that Dylan has gotten really, really good at is his role of being a leader for the defense,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “Dylan’s not a person that talks as much. But him being able to come out of his comfort zone and shell, being able to be open with guys, build a relationship with guys on the defense is really what earns his respect from all these guys who want to listen to him.”