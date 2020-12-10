The University of Alabama has the best offensive line in college football. One of the best in the last decade. It will lose several key players after this season to graduation. There is an eligibility waiver due to COVD-19. All can return, but probably will head to the NFL.

Alabama will likely have to replace starters Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson and Deonte Brown. Evan Neal is likely taken in the first round after his junior season next year. Alabama has talent currently on the roster hungry to earn a starting role, but there are some highly regarded linemen arriving in January who will push all to the max.

There are 13 five-star offensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting class out of 27 total five-stars in the country. Two of the top three five-stars will sign with Alabama next week in JC Latham and Tommy Brockermeyer.

Alabama will also bring in TJ Ferguson and James Brockermeyer in January. Ferguson is a versatile lineman who can play any position on the offensive front. James is recruited to play center. He will begin rebab when he arrives with surgery behind him (broken ankle).